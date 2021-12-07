10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday

All out of Christmas gift ideas? Here’s a hint: get them something with sequins, glitter or a silver sparkle.

It’s the easiest way to impress someone, and it certainly helps that fashion and jewellery brands have lavished upon us an array of shiny objects to covet this holiday season.

For the streetwear obsessive, consider a limited-edition chain necklace from Supreme x Tiffany & Co., or a futuristic take on Balenciaga’s bestselling shoes. If you’re shopping for a friend who likes being on top of fashion trends, catch her up to speed with special editions of It-girl accessories, such as a golden Burberry Olympia bag.

Consider more of our stylish suggestions through our Christmas gift guide below. Top them up with one of our favourite beauty gifts — you can’t go wrong with an advent calendar — or a ticket to one of the many festive events happening in town. If all else fails, win their favour with food and let them indulge in a fancy log cake, or take them out to a nice dinner to try the best Christmas menus in Singapore.

10 best sparkling Christmas ideas to shop now