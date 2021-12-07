Home > Style > Fashion > 10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday
10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday
Style
07 Dec 2021 06:24 PM

10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday
Style
10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday

All out of Christmas gift ideas? Here’s a hint: get them something with sequins, glitter or a silver sparkle.

It’s the easiest way to impress someone, and it certainly helps that fashion and jewellery brands have lavished upon us an array of shiny objects to covet this holiday season.

For the streetwear obsessive, consider a limited-edition chain necklace from Supreme x Tiffany & Co., or a futuristic take on Balenciaga’s bestselling shoes. If you’re shopping for a friend who likes being on top of fashion trends, catch her up to speed with special editions of It-girl accessories, such as a golden Burberry Olympia bag.

Consider more of our stylish suggestions through our Christmas gift guide below. Top them up with one of our favourite beauty gifts — you can’t go wrong with an advent calendar — or a ticket to one of the many festive events happening in town. If all else fails, win their favour with food and let them indulge in a fancy log cake, or take them out to a nice dinner to try the best Christmas menus in Singapore.

 

10 best sparkling Christmas ideas to shop now

Jump To / Table of Contents

Burberry metallic mini Olympia bag

1 /10

Burberry metallic mini Olympia bag

Spotted on Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, the Burberry Olympia is the ultimate It-girl bag. Now that it has been given a metallic makeover for he holiday season, the bag is simply irresistible. Who wouldn’t want to find this style in gold lambskin leather, finished with a chain strap, under their Christmas tree?

Burberry metallic mini Olympia bag
Price
S$2,390
Shop here
Saint Laurent mini skirt in lamé calfskin

2 /10

Saint Laurent mini skirt in lamé calfskin

The micro mini skirt of the 2000s is back. Dua Lipa has made the case for partying in one. Rihanna loves this metallic leather skirt from Saint Laurent. Whoever you get this for can channel their favourite Y2K icon and wear it with a chain belt.

Saint Laurent mini skirt in lamé calfskin
Price
S$3,870
Shop here
Balenciaga Track rubber sandals

3 /10

Balenciaga Track rubber sandals

If he’s a Balenciaga fan, he probably dresses like a sci-fi film extra all the time. Send him into the future with this silver-tone take on the Track sandals, which are comfy despite their complex construction.

Balenciaga Track rubber sandals
Price
S$1,290
Shop here
Lee Hwa classic cluster diamond earrings

4 /10

Lee Hwa classic cluster diamond earrings

Crafted from 18k white gold, these Lee Hwa jewels are a simple yet elegant token of love for anyone who adores diamonds. Each earring is lit up with the glow of seven of them, arranged in the shape of a flower.

Lee Hwa classic cluster diamond earrings
Price
S$658
Shop here
Cartier Trinity ring in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold

5 /10

Cartier Trinity ring in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold

Cartier has plenty of gift ideas this holiday, but we’re partial to the classic Trinity ring. For one, it looks great on both men and women. Secondly, you can get it engraved through Cartier’s in-store complimentary customisation service. And, for a limited time, the ring will also come in a special hand-painted Cartier box, so you don’t have to worry about wrapping paper.

Cartier Trinity ring in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold
Price
S$1,930
Shop here
Prada sequin bucket hat

6 /10

Prada sequin bucket hat

Here’s another unisex option. This year, Prada has pushed the bucket hat agenda hard — even sparking a challenge on TikTok. But if there were a bucket hat to end all bucket hats, this is it. Completely covered in glimmering sequins, the accessory will easily elevate a simple outfit of a T-shirt and baggy jeans. Get it with matching accessories at the Prada Glow pop-up store in Paragon, which runs until 31 December.

Prada sequin bucket hat
Price
S$1,780
Shop here
Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany heart tag pendant

7 /10

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany heart tag pendant

It’s unisex. It’s timeless. And it’s a statement piece from one of the biggest collaborations of the year. If your friend missed out on the drop last month, surprise them with this limited-edition sterling silver necklace.

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany heart tag pendant
Price
S$720
Shop here
Celine cotton-jersey hoodie

8 /10

Celine cotton-jersey hoodie

Make him (or her) feel like a modern-day knight in shining armour with this hoodie from Celine. Crafted from soft, laminated cotton fleece, we guarantee that this will be the most luxurious hoodie that your loved one will ever own.

Celine cotton-jersey hoodie
Price
S$1,325
Shop here
Rimowa Orignal Cabin Moon suitcase

9 /10

Rimowa Orignal Cabin Moon suitcase

Know someone who’s travelling, regardless of the VTL news? They’ll appreciate this limited-edition Rimowa suitcase that’s out of this world. With only 750 numbered models available, the luggage features Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium case, specially inscribed to resemble the moon’s cratered surface.

Rimowa Orignal Cabin Moon suitcase
Price
S$2,360
Shop here
Bottega Veneta Puddle boots in glitter

10 /10

Bottega Veneta Puddle boots in glitter

Both Justin and Hailey Bieber are fans of the Bottega Veneta Puddle boots, which have been updated with a glitter exterior this season. If you’re looking for something practical that still offers a little pizzazz, these waterproof shoes are just the thing.

Bottega Veneta Puddle boots in glitter
Price
S$820
Shop here
Christmas Christmas Gift Guide christmas 2021
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg