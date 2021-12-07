10 sparkling Christmas gift ideas for him and her this holiday

All out of Christmas gift ideas? Here’s a hint: get them something with sequins, glitter or a silver sparkle.
It’s the easiest way to impress someone, and it certainly helps that fashion and jewellery brands have lavished upon us an array of shiny objects to covet this holiday season.
For the streetwear obsessive, consider a limited-edition chain necklace from Supreme x Tiffany & Co., or a futuristic take on Balenciaga’s bestselling shoes. If you’re shopping for a friend who likes being on top of fashion trends, catch her up to speed with special editions of It-girl accessories, such as a golden Burberry Olympia bag.
Consider more of our stylish suggestions through our Christmas gift guide below. Top them up with one of our favourite beauty gifts — you can’t go wrong with an advent calendar — or a ticket to one of the many festive events happening in town. If all else fails, win their favour with food and let them indulge in a fancy log cake, or take them out to a nice dinner to try the best Christmas menus in Singapore.
10 best sparkling Christmas ideas to shop now
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Burberry metallic mini Olympia bag
- Saint Laurent mini skirt in lamé calfskin
- Balenciaga Track rubber sandals
- Lee Hwa classic cluster diamond earrings
- Cartier Trinity ring in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold
- Prada sequin bucket hat
- Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany heart tag pendant
- Celine cotton-jersey hoodie
- Rimowa Orignal Cabin Moon suitcase
- Bottega Veneta Puddle boots in glitter
Spotted on Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, the Burberry Olympia is the ultimate It-girl bag. Now that it has been given a metallic makeover for he holiday season, the bag is simply irresistible. Who wouldn’t want to find this style in gold lambskin leather, finished with a chain strap, under their Christmas tree?
The micro mini skirt of the 2000s is back. Dua Lipa has made the case for partying in one. Rihanna loves this metallic leather skirt from Saint Laurent. Whoever you get this for can channel their favourite Y2K icon and wear it with a chain belt.
If he’s a Balenciaga fan, he probably dresses like a sci-fi film extra all the time. Send him into the future with this silver-tone take on the Track sandals, which are comfy despite their complex construction.
Crafted from 18k white gold, these Lee Hwa jewels are a simple yet elegant token of love for anyone who adores diamonds. Each earring is lit up with the glow of seven of them, arranged in the shape of a flower.
Cartier has plenty of gift ideas this holiday, but we’re partial to the classic Trinity ring. For one, it looks great on both men and women. Secondly, you can get it engraved through Cartier’s in-store complimentary customisation service. And, for a limited time, the ring will also come in a special hand-painted Cartier box, so you don’t have to worry about wrapping paper.
6 /10
Here’s another unisex option. This year, Prada has pushed the bucket hat agenda hard — even sparking a challenge on TikTok. But if there were a bucket hat to end all bucket hats, this is it. Completely covered in glimmering sequins, the accessory will easily elevate a simple outfit of a T-shirt and baggy jeans. Get it with matching accessories at the Prada Glow pop-up store in Paragon, which runs until 31 December.
It’s unisex. It’s timeless. And it’s a statement piece from one of the biggest collaborations of the year. If your friend missed out on the drop last month, surprise them with this limited-edition sterling silver necklace.
Make him (or her) feel like a modern-day knight in shining armour with this hoodie from Celine. Crafted from soft, laminated cotton fleece, we guarantee that this will be the most luxurious hoodie that your loved one will ever own.
Know someone who’s travelling, regardless of the VTL news? They’ll appreciate this limited-edition Rimowa suitcase that’s out of this world. With only 750 numbered models available, the luggage features Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium case, specially inscribed to resemble the moon’s cratered surface.
Both Justin and Hailey Bieber are fans of the Bottega Veneta Puddle boots, which have been updated with a glitter exterior this season. If you’re looking for something practical that still offers a little pizzazz, these waterproof shoes are just the thing.