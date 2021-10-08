How to style Adidas sneakers like Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon

She may be an official Louis Vuitton girl now, but Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon has been a fan of Adidas for even longer.

From her days as a flame-haired model to her new life as an actress — and not just any actress, but the most followed one on Instagram in South Korea — Jung has filled her wardrobe with the German sportswear brand. She attended Paris Fashion Week in sporty jackets that could have easily been a part of her tracksuit look on the Netflix series that catapulted her to stardom, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find an #OOTD of hers that isn’t completed with a pair of Adidas sneakers.

It’s only fitting that Jung is an Adidas ambassador too, and most recently appeared in the brand’s Adicolor campaign. While her modelling shots are great, we’re more interested in how the Korean actress dresses herself like a ’90s icon (think Brad Pitt or Leo DiCaprio, both of whom have appeared on her Instagram feed) on her days off. It makes sense that she’s so drawn to shoes by Three Stripes, which were as much a staple of the era as the baggy jeans that Jung prefers.

Below, take some notes from Jung’s style on how to switch up your outfits with a pair of Adidas kicks.

Throw on a bold sweater

Jung has a thing for white sneakers, which are great for pulling off outfits with loud colours. Her go-to pair are the Adidas Ozweego sneakers, which are inspired by classic ’90s runners but look ready for the future with their reflective details.

(Photo credit: @hoooooyeony / Instagram)

Add a twist to French girl style

Having walked countless runway shows for Louis Vuitton, Hermes and more at Paris Fashion Week, Jung knows a thing or two about looking like a native of the French fashion capital. She easily flaunts her styling chops with this Celine ensemble, complete with the Tabou Bag (which is on our list of must-haves). She does, however, stay true to her style with her hiking-ready shoes, which boasts a jagged sole much like the Adidas SL 72.

(Photo credit: @hoooooyeony / Instagram)

Wear out your sneakers (literally)

Sneakers are every bit a practical staple for Jung Ho-Yeon, as she shows us with this beaten-up Adidas pair that she wears out in the snow. Forget about looking too put-together; a dirty pair of shoes has much more character to it anyway. For a similar, tri-colour stripe style, try the EQT Support ADV.

(Photo credit: @hoooooyeony / Instagram)

Put a cool girl spin on collegiate chic

The preppy, back-to-school look that forms part of the trendy “Dark Academia” aesthetic has been everywhere on TikTok — and on Jung’s Instagram. Instead of looking too serious, however, the actress adds a casual tone to her outfit with a pair of baggy jeans and Prada x Adidas Superstar sneakers.

(Photo credit: @hoooooyeony / Instagram)

Play with pastels

If you’re feeling fun, why not go beyond the classic white sneaker? Jung’s answer to switching it up involves this pastel blue pair that adds a bright pop of colour to her navy ensemble of a sweater and flare jeans. You can achieve the same look with the Adidas Campus 80S W.

(Photo credit: @hoooooyeony / Instagram)

Header photo credit: @hoooooyeony / Instagram