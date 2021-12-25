Stone Island reissues its best techwear styles for its 40th anniversary

“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” may well be the motto of Stone Island, which has just revealed its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Fans of the Italian fashion brand will be pleased to know that its key silhouettes are still intact; streamlined sweatshirts, T-shirts, windbreakers, hoodies and jackets all form the bulk of the new collection, as they have for several seasons now.

What’s more, to mark its 40th anniversary next year, and perhaps to flex on the longevity of its garments, Stone Island has thrown in a number of pieces from its archives to create the “82/22” capsule collection. These must-have garments encompass everything from outerwear to casual shirts and cotton jersey shorts.

Instead of bringing back these fan favourites in their original form, Stone Island has given them a new life by way of new fabrics. One example: Piattina 82/22, a shiny and transparent canvas specially constructed from polyester and nylon fibres.

Fabric innovation is at the heart of Stone Island, so it’s not surprising that there are plenty of technical materials to be found throughout the collection. Another one worth highlighting can be seen in the brand’s relaunched Marina line, which consists of marine camouflage pieces bearing a red embroidered star motif. The new pieces are crafted from 3L GORE-TEX, a performance fabric made from recycled polyester that is durable, windproof and waterproof.

There’s also the visually stunning Heat Reactive Lamy material, which is sensitive to temperature and changes in colour from yellow to orange, or light blue to bluette.

Stone Island, an expert on technical fabrics

All of these unique fabrications are the result of four decades of research into textile techniques, made possible by Stone Island’s very own fabric laboratory at its base in Ravarino, Italy. There, the brand experiments with fabric finishes, treatments and dyes (it boasts over 60,000 different recipes), some of which result in entirely new materials and production techniques.

It’s worth noting that the brand’s founder, Massimo Osti, started out with nothing more than just seven jackets crafted from Tela Stella. Now a Stone Island signature, the wind-resistant fabric boasts extreme durability and functionality, on top of showing off different colours on each side.

It is this heritage that Stone Island celebrates with its S/S 2022 collection, while distinguishing itself from its sister outerwear company, Moncler. The brand dresses the modern man for any occasion or climate, while keeping his wardrobe relatively simple and versatile. We can easily seem him cycling through the pieces from the collection over the next 12 months — and maybe even more.

Finally, you don’t get colours quite like in a Stone Island collection. The brand’s new pieces come in a rainbow of them, including vibrant hues like hot pink and lime green. It’s worth taking a closer look at them, so consider our selection below. Be sure to keep an eye out for the new styles at the brand’s Marina Bay Sands boutique in Singapore when they finally launch next year.

All photos courtesy of Stone Island.