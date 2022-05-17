What does a street artist wear? SPEAK CRYPTIC shares his favourite Balenciaga picks

What does Farizwan Fajari (aka SPEAK CRYPTIC) and Balenciaga have in common? They both know how to make people stop in their tracks. Which makes their collaboration with us for our first digital cover artwork all the more special.
You’ll read all about SPEAK CRYPTIC’s unique brand of art, his thoughts on NFTs, and how streetwear has inspired him through the years here, but we want to go a little deeper than that. What does a contemporary street artist wear? Is his wardrobe as edgy as his art?
To find out, we got him to pick out five of his favourite Balenciaga pieces. From a ripped sweater to an impossibly sleek pair of Chelsea boots, here’s what you’ll find SPEAK CRYPTIC wearing both in and out of the studio.
This sweater might be your answer to wearing knits in the infernal heat here, what with its dramatically torn sleeves, but in keeping with Demna Gvasalia’s vision, it’s also a little more theatrical than your average pullover. Here, the extra-long sleeves, dropped shoulders, and oversized fit also add a good dose of edge and insouciance to an otherwise regular wardrobe staple. A tone-on-tone Atelier Crest artwork is embroidered at its chest.
Roadies, this one’s for you. This washed black tee features Balenciaga’s signature relaxed, oversized fit, this time embellished with bold Metallica-inspired branding right smack in the centre for maximum flair. The Crackling effect on the artwork and the paint spots on the bottom at the front and back add to the vintage, worn-in feel.
Why stick to one coat, when you can wear three? Balenciaga married the best of washed denim, camouflage print, and traditional carcoat fabric to create this knee-length piece — perfectly in line with Demna Gvasalia’s ethos of “destructing to create”. Wear this with your favourite jeans whenever you want to make a statement — oh, and don’t forget those chunky dad sneakers too.
You can’t deny the appeal of a pair of beautifully constructed boots. Balenciaga’s shiny calfskin version is perfectly shaped to be svelte and classic, with a rounded toe silhouette and a slight arch for plenty of class. The Italian-made pair also features elastic bits on each side for easy wear, and is versatile enough for both formal and casual fits.
This shirt might be camouflage, but you won’t be fading into the background with. The overprinted cotton drill shirt stands out for its innovative wrinkled effect, and sports a discreet Balenciaga embroidered logo on the chest. Best worn with your favourite baggy jeans.