Three years into its collaboration with Moncler, Fragment is finally offering womenswear.

The Japanese fashion brand, founded by multi-disciplinary creative and streetwear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara, has unveiled yet another capsule as part of the Moncler Genius project. The 7 MONCLER FRGMNT HIROSHI FUJIWARA 2021 collection includes the usual array of edgy puffer jackets and outerwear pieces — some of which are designed for the ladies for the first time.

Notably, the collection features a belted dress with a vest, as well as a quilted skirt with multiple pockets and a matching puffer jacket. Fragment fans will be glad to know that the women’s pieces don’t stray too far from the men’s offerings. Both are crafted with the same formula of functionality, quilted details and technical fabrics in black or navy.

In fact, the appeal of the whole collection goes beyond gender. One can easily build an androgynous wardrobe with the jersey tops, workwear jackets, bomber jackets and trousers that Fujiwara has designed for the season. The pieces are also lighter, catering to an urban lifestyle. And there’s a distinctive coolness about the collection. Of course, that goes with anything else that the “godfather of streetwear” creates, but that’s also because the new Moncler x Fragment collection is inspired by nightlife — hence the dark colours, the distinctive prints and the gloss of the fabrics.

If there is a star item, it would be the piece dubbed the “WOM jacket”. Representing Fujiwara’s newest take on the iconic Moncler puffer, the anorak jacket is made of a high-shine technical fabric in black, with the words “WORLD OF MONCLER” printed on its back. You’ll see it featured prominently in a short film for the collection, starring Japanese singer and actor Tomohisa Yamashita.

The black-and-white video is a celebration of nightlife, and it follows Yamashita as he moves through “Club Genius of Love”. It’s also in the film that we see the women’s pieces brought to life, as their wearers dance to music specially produced by Fujiwara.

The Moncler x Fragment 2021 collection will drop on Thursday, 8 July, in Moncler flagship stores around the world, as well as online at Moncler.com. It will also mark the latest collaboration to be undertaken by Fujiwara. Earlier this year, the multi-hyphenate unveiled a sleek watch that he designed for the Italian luxury brand Bulgari, as well as several sneaker collaborations with Nike and Travis Scott. And then there’s his raved-about collaboration with Maserati, which features limited-edition cars cars and matching apparel.

Through his partnership with Moncler, which kicked off in 2018 when the fashion brand launched its Moncler Genius project, Fujiwara proves that there is still room for him to experiment and innovate — and that’s probably what makes him such a revered figure in the world of art, culture and fashion in the first place.

Header photo credit: Moncler