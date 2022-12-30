10 high-on-style sneakers for men to elevate their fashion quotient

It is the era of sneakers for men and women that we’re all living in. If you’re a sneakerhead, you would know this is not an exaggeration. Sneaker fever really has had the world in its grip for the past few years and well, we’re definitely not complaining. After all, what was earlier considered a mere accessory to the outfit steadily became a wardrobe essential and will continue to be so for generations to come.
The sneaker landscape has evolved immensely over the years. With regular fresh releases and new collaborations marking the brands’ repertoire, sneaker styles have grown exceptionally diverse, giving way to even auction- and collector-worthy pieces. From distinctive hues and designs to the themes and influences they’re inspired by, sneakers are a playground for experimentation much like the world of fashion is.
What are sneakers?
Sneakers are shoes that are made with rubber soles and designed for functionality, ranging from sports to everyday wear. The term was coined in the 1880s, from the word ‘sneak’ because of how rubber soles are noiseless and make it easy to sneak around. While they were once considered appropriate for athletic activities, they have now made their way into every wardrobe as items of classic casual wear. Thus, leading to the massive variety available in the market.
For that matter, sneakers are nowadays being even paired with occasion wear and formal wear for the voguish statement that they make. In fact, a lot of people choose sneakers as a way of expressing themselves and as a direct representation of their personalities, tastes and preferences. And let’s not forget how even celebrities turn up at events wearing a pair of classy sneakers.
How to choose the best sneakers for men?
There’s no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to choosing shoes for yourself. However, there are a few things you should consider and a fair few that would help you in picking that right sneaker. Hence, if you, too, want to be a part of the sneaker culture and invest in some great pieces, here’s a quick guide that’ll help you, followed by a list of some of our favourite sneakers for men.
- Always consider your budget before buying a sneaker. The price range of shoes is way too wide, ranging from affordable ones to extremely expensive ones. Hence, it is better to figure out how much you want to spend on a pair, especially if you’re a beginner.
- It is also essential to consider the occasion (or activity) you want to buy a pair for. Are you looking for running shoes or gym sneakers? Do you want a pair that can elevate your everyday casual wear or are you looking for a rather dressy and classy sneaker, like the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 (Buy for SGD 130 on Nike), that can also be paired with formal wear?
- Never compromise on quality or comfort. There’s no point in investing in sneakers that only look good but are not comfortable and durable.
- A lot of sneakers, especially the ones meant for sports and athletics are designed with distinctive technologies to aid you in your game. If you’re looking for a sneaker for such purposes, pay attention to those technologies and pick one accordingly. For instance, the Skechers GO WALK Hyper Burst (Buy for SGD 162 on Shopee) are walking shoes designed with relevant features like a sock-like snug fit, forefoot grooves, flexible design for traction and grip, among others.
- It is also important to know about the various sneaker brands in the market, their ratings and their reviews.
- Avoid giving in to the hype and buying a pair of sneakers just because everybody else is buying them. Find your style, set your own budget and build your collection at your own pace because the world of sneakers has got something for everybody.
- When buying sneakers from brands, buy your pair from their official websites and stores or authentic multi-brand stores.
Here are the best sneakers for men to wishlist for their shoe collection
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Warren Jones/Unsplash)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
The Puma RS-X TOYS Sneakers are designed keeping in mind the brand’s innovative Running System technology. A multicoloured pair crafted in leather and rubber, while the mesh upper promotes airflow, the unique cushioning function and rubber outsoles offer great grip and traction. This pair of Puma sneakers for men is a perfect blend of comfort and style.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
If bold and edgy is more like your style, then these Adidas sneakers for men are so meant for you. With a canvas and TPU upper, rubber outsole and plush cushioning with Adiprene+ tech to elevate the comfort level, the Ozrah Shoes would be a kick-ass addition to your sneaker collection.
The crystal white and aluminium colourways of this pair lend it flexibility and ease of being styled in numerous ways. Additionally, the upper of these shoes is partly made with recycled materials from production and post-consumer household waste.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
3 /10
Nike Air Force 1 sneakers have always been the OG by the brand and this pair of Air Force 1 ‘07 will fulfil your desire for that classic white sneaker perfectly. Fashioned in crisp leather in a white finish with gum-sole for a unique contrast, these white sneakers for men will totally amp up your look. Adding to its comfort level are features like a mesh-lined padded collar, foam midsole, Nike Air cushioning and perforations on the toe.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Belonging to the Nippon Made collection, the Mexico 66 Deluxe sneakers by Onitsuka Tiger in a white, grey, blue and red colourway is a telltale of Japan’s craftsmanship. Made with shrink leather, the exquisite make of this pair is a testament to the skill of the hand. It’s the perfect mix of a heritage look and their signature and iconic design that always ends up making a statement.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Tommy Hilfiger has a stunning range of sneakers in their collection for both men and women alike. Marked with a logo print on the side, this pair of subtle beige sneakers for men with a round toe and lace-up detailing will surely make you stand out. The pair features a suede upper, a 100 percent rubber outsole and a cushioned footbed for maximum comfort and a voguish style.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
6 /10
Paying homage to the ninth iteration of the Gel-1000, the Gel 1130 sneakers by Asics are designed with synthetic leather overlays and mesh underlays, which makes the pair stand out. Along with a rubber outsole, it also has Gel Cushioning technology in the heel for lasting comfort that improves stability. It boasts classic lace-up closure with eyelets and the brand logo on both sides.
Image: Courtesy Asics
The Skechers GO WALK Hyper Burst sneakers for men makes for a great walking shoe. Made with engineered mesh and a synthetic upper, the design also features the brand’s Air-Cooled Goga Mat comfort insole and the Hyper Burst cushioning. This offers a super lightweight and highly responsive running experience while the Stretch Fit slip-on design provides sock-like comfort. It has a one-and-a-half-inch heel and the brand logo detailing to keep it looking classic yet modish.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
8 /10
One of the most popular Nike sneakers for men is Air Jordans, which are available in numerous styles and colourways. The Jordan 1 KO, fashioned in hues like white, black, grey and black is truly a classic. These sneakers are made using a mix of leather, synthetic and canvas in a fit that’s designed for comfort.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
9 /10
And offering a versatile mix of uniqueness, freshness, ruggedness, comfort and durability is the New Balance 574 D. Synonymous with the brand’s signature style that’s meant for anyone and everyone, these are made with rugged yet durable materials that are inspired by the outdoors. It has a suede and mesh upper and a lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel that helps in elevating the comfort level. Additionally, the ENCAP midsole cushioning, combining soft foam with a durable polyethylene shell, delivers all-day support.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Vans is one of the classic sneaker brands that gave way to sneaker culture. With designs varying in distinctive styles and colourways, their range of shoes and slides is worth obsessing over. And the Skate Grosso Mid, honouring professional skateboarder Jeff Grosso, is one of such gorgeous pieces.
Engineered for skateboarding, the pair is crafted with a moulded heel counter, locked-in tongue straps and a recut of DURACAP underlay to offer a comfortable and breathable fit.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: To make your sneakers last longer, spray them with a good repellent to keep dirt and water from ruining them and repeat this every two months. Try using a sneaker care kit, which includes brushes and cleaners meant specially for them. Clean the laces by soaking them in a bowl of water mixed with laundry detergent or the sneaker cleaner. Get rid of the insole odour using a natural deodorising spray and try storing your sneakers in dust bags or their original boxes. Rotate your pairs and don’t wear them for more than two days in a row.
Answer: When wearing mid-top or high-top sneakers like the Jordans, always wear straight-fit or slim-fit jeans that stop just above the top of the sneakers. Your jeans should neither be too high nor too low or worse yet, tucked inside the shoe. Low-top sneakers can be paired with all kinds of jeans, especially flared and wide-hemmed ones. Wear neutral-hued sneakers with dark-wash or black denims or vice versa. When wearing lighter-hued denims, sneakers with different colours would create a great contrast. And never forget, white sneakers go with every kind of jeans.
Answer: It totally depends on the kind of sneaker, the materials used and their durability. A lot of brands do training sneakers that are meant to be worn at the gym for the support and stability they provide.
Answer: Wearing or not wearing socks with sneakers is a personal preference. However, it is always recommended to wear socks to maintain the hygiene of both your feet and shoes.
Answer: Yes, much like training sneakers, brands also make a lot of running shoes that you can choose from for your walk sessions.