Supreme collaborates with Nike to drop new Air Bakin for Spring 2023

Nike and Supreme have pushed their relationship to the next level by reimagining the Air Bakin for Spring 2023. The new Supreme x Nike Air Bakin comes in two colourways: “Black/Speed Red/Multi-Color” and “White/Amarillo.”

Nike and Supreme unveiled their first dual-designed clobber in 2002. Then, they collaborated on SB Dunk Low Pros. Since then, they have released a baroque Foamposite, star-spangled Dunk Highs, a subtly branded Flyknit Lunar 1+ design, and plenty of apparel. Now the duo is at it again with a co-branded pair of Air Bakin.

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Spring 2023: Design details

The Air Bakin that debuted in 1997 echoes the bold visual sensibility of Nike Basketball in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The reimagined Air Bakin has synthetic pebbled leather uppers and nubuck mudguards. Elsewhere, there are mesh tongues, mesh underlay quarter panels and webbing loops at the heel.

The co-branded kicks also come with embroidered logos, co-branded footbed, and reflective branding at the heel. The “NYC” is embroidered across the heels, and miniature Swooshes mark the side. In addition, “Nike Air” and “Supreme” sit across the tongue and insoles, respectively.

The “White” silhouette has contrasting bright yellow laces

The Black pair has suede uppers and leather overlays that follow a colour gradient pattern. The “White” silhouette includes a mesh base with leather reinforcements and contrasting bright yellow laces.

The brand-new Supreme x Nike Air Bakin will be available on 2 March, 11am EDT in the US and 4 March, 11am JST in Japan. The trainers are arguably one of the most exciting Supreme and Nike drops of the year. Sure, Nike has worked on Air Bakin designs in the past, but they have surely nailed it with the pebbled leather uppers this time.

