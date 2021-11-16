Supreme x Missoni: A closer look at the capsule collection and when to shop

Fresh off the unveiling of its Tiffany & Co. collaboration and the opening of its new Berlin flagship, Supreme has revealed yet another partnership worth camping online for.

This time, the streetwear brand has teamed up with Missoni for an extensive knitwear collection for the colder months ahead, and it’s everything you thought it would be.

Supreme x Missoni: What to expect

Supreme’s know-how for streetwear is matched by the Italian luxury label’s penchant for cozy knitwear and flamboyant use of colours, but expect plenty of retro cues here. Bomber-style jackets in technicolour come crafted in lightweight knit, but reverse to also offer an insulated puffer look with an equally geometric quilted design.

Because it’s #Supreme, there’s its signature red within the weave, alongside blue, white and yellow accents. The colour scheme extends to earthy tones like green, brown, teal, and orange, as well as neutral ones like gray, white and black.

Whichever you choose, you’ll find Supreme and Missoni’s branding throughout, as well was patterns that take inspiration from Aztec, Guatemalan, and Incan textiles. There are also Abstract, Impressionist, and Art Deco cues to be found. Graphic sweaters sport New York City buildings in a range of colourways, from gloomy grey to rainbow, while half-zip polos and hoodies are much more logo-centric and showcase Missoni’s iconic marbled knit textile.

There will also be three bucket hats with the same knitted fabric as the reversible jackets, each too sporting Supreme and Missoni branding. The collection is set to drop on 18 November 2021 at 11am E.T. on Supreme’s online store.

Scroll down for a closer look at all the pieces in the Supreme x Missoni capsule collection:

(All images: Supreme/Missoni)