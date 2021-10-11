Supreme x Nike VS Palace x Adidas: which sneaker collab are you copping this week?

This week looks to be a blockbuster one for sneakerheads and hypebeasts all over the world, because four of the biggest names on the streets right now are dropping sneakers worth camping for.

The only question now is, which of these two has your attention? Read on to find out all the details of the two biggest sneaker collaborations this week.

Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low

It hasn’t been that long since it dropped its Fall 2021 Tee range, but Supreme’s busy again with another drop, this time a collaboration with long-time footwear partner Nike. While previous seasons saw Dunks and Air Force 1s, this season will see the streetwear brand take on the Cross Trainer Low model.

Designed specially for this occasion, the Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low will arrive in two variations: Black/Gorge Green/University Red and White/Pine Green/University Gold. Both tri-coloured iterations will see perforated leather toe accents that are complemented by dazzle mesh on the heel panels and embossed Duraplush tongues.

There’s plenty of branding throughout; the usual Swooshes are met with the words “Nike Air” and “Supreme” at the rear, printed insoles, and co-branded hangtags.

The Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low will release globally on the website on 14 October 11am EDT in the US, and 16 October at 11am JST in Japan.

Palace x Adidas UltraBoost 21

If you didn’t manage to snag one of the yoga-approved pieces from the “Palaste” collection, the two brands have a sportier offering this time. The new Palace x Adidas UltraBoost 21 comes in black and white, but both feature a generous helping of vibrant, neon knitted plaid patterns and motifs.

This sneaker doesn’t just embody the best of both worlds aesthetically; it’s sustainable too, which has been a focus for both Adidas and Palace over the past few years. The sneaker’s upper is crafted with 81 percent Primeblue, a recycled yarn that comprises at least 50-percent Parley Ocean Plastic. Meanwhile, the socks and caps have been created mostly with Primegreen, a fabric that also contains no virgin plastic. If it sounds familiar to you, it’s because Adidas’ Stan Smiths are too, crafted from it.

The Palace x Adidas UltraBoost 21 sneakers are set to both drop on 15 October at 12pm CET across Europe and 11am EST in the US, and on 16 October in China and Japan, both in stores and online.