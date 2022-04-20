6 Thai beachwear brands to shop before your next beach holiday

A sundress is a girl’s best friend — especially during these sizzling summer months around the world. Here are our favourite Thai beachwear brands to rock this season.

As summer has well and truly made its grand entrance (say hello to cold showers and higher AC bills), many of us will be retreating out of the concrete and away to the seaside. The beach breeze is calling, so we’ll be needing a few essential pieces to pack for that summer getaway. Here are some of our favourite beachwear items from Thai brands we’re packing right now.

The Thai beachwear brands we’re loving this summer

Earth Child the Brand

We love a good staple beach dress that can serve in the sweltering afternoon sun, and still work perfectly for an al fresco seaside dinner. The dress of choice? The Gwyn dress by Earth Child – a stunningly elegant backless design that still offers casual breeziest with its super soft cotton material. It comes in three perfect colours – good luck choosing just one.

Frankie X

The cool girl’s beach brand, Frankie X creates beachwear and swimwear that gives an air of adventure as well as elegance. Feminine but with a hint of sportiness, their pieces are perfect for packing for those all-inclusive holidays. Whether you’re sailing windy seas or sipping cocktails on a sun deck, these pieces can do both.

Kuku

Let’s not forget that the beauty of the beach depends on us taking good care of it. To help keep us in that eco-mindset, Kuku offers beachwear from sustainable materials and processes. They don’t compromise on the style though – playful and figure-enhancing, a swimsuit from Kuku might just raise sea temperatures anyway.

ToochSwim

With the swimwear spin-off from a cult favourite activewear brand, you can bet that ToochSwim pieces will have you prepared for any activity on your holidays. Stylish yet functional, sexy yet secure, the swimwear pieces here are a great choice for the summer lovers who just can’t stay still.

Timo Trunks

We’d never leave you boys out. For the best swim trunks around, look no further than Timo Trunks. Their unique artsy designs by a variety of artists fill these trunks with character and confidence, and therefore their wearers too. Enough with the plain, boring black trunks. Summer’s all about colour and fun, so embody its true spirit with these high quality trunks full of personality.

Jaime.c

A small independent brand based in Bangkok, Jaime.c offers feminine swimwear with an equal balance of playfulness and sophistication. Their unique french-inspired style features scrunchie-style waist bands, delicate florals, and ribbon-laced one pieces — all to add that little touch of je ne sais quoi.

