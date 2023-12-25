10 best Hermès Constance bag alternatives for your quiet luxury wardrobe

As far as shoulder bags go, the Hermes Constance is famed for being a true collector’s Holy Grail. But given its high price point, consider looking into these equally stylish Hermes Constance alternatives that won’t strain your pursestrings nearly as much.
Dating back to the 19th century, French haute fashion house Hermès has always been inextricably linked to the gated and guarded world of high luxury. At its inception, the label established itself as a forerunner in the equestrian world in manufacturing bespoke saddles for noblemen. This in turn, led to the creation of other horseriding accompaniments that included, chiefly, bags that were used for the transportation of saddles and equestrian equipment.
The segue into leather accessories wasn’t too far-fetched from that point, with the first Hermès bags being introduced in the 1920s after the wife of Émile-Maurice, who headed the company at the time, complained that she couldn’t find a handbag that suited her needs.
In the modern fashion pantheon, Hermès has been credited with some of the most recognisable and indeed, coveted bag designs in memory. Aside from the well-loved Birkin and Kelly, this also includes the Constance bag that debuted in 1959.
A seminal design by Catherine Chaillet and named in honour of her fifth child, the Hermes Constance bag takes function to greater heights by offering a truly hands-free option to the label’s offerings. Featuring chamfered corners and a prominent ‘H’ lock closure at its front, it became an immediately recognisable symbol of the house despite running against the grain of more established Hermes symbols such as the sangles, the touret turnlock, and the padlock.
Now, it forms an essential part of every Hermes collector’s trifecta of foundational styles, often included in the popular ‘BKC’ abbreviation: Birkin, Kelly, Constance. Offered in a medley of both bovine and exotic leather options, the sky is the limit where picking the perfect Hermes Constance is concerned, with budgetary constraints being typically the most common factor to take into account.
But for those still saving up for their very first Constance bag, you’ll be glad to know that there have been more than just a few alternatives that have been introduced over the past few decades that can do a splendid job of filling that Constance-shaped void in your wardrobe. Let us prove our case with some of our favourite Hermes Constance luxury bag alternatives.
10 best Hermes Constance alternatives to upgrade your quiet luxury wardrobe with:
When it comes to solidly crafted leather goods that are also sensibly priced, Coach reigns supreme. That is no different with their Idol bag, which is quite similar to the shape of the Hermes Constance, only instead of an ‘H’ you’ll get a massive ‘C’ magnet closure. Crafted out of smooth box leather, the bag also comes in an East-West style for those who prefer the baguette shape. All Idol styles are sold with a chain strap for added styling versatility.
A fashion upstart that gained considerable traction over the past number of years for its generally low price points, DeMellier’s success has largely been credited to their Vancouver bag. Sporting lines that recall the Constance, it even features the same free-sliding strap configuration which can be doubled-up for shoulder carrying, or set loose for hands-free crossbody wear. Instead of an ‘H’ clasp, however, this design is embellished with the brand’s now signature double bar motif.
The Tory Burch Eleanor makes for a good alternative for the Hermes Constance because it bears all of its signature hallmarks. Dubbed a ‘convertible’ design for its ability to be worn on the shoulder or crossbody (as is the case for most Constance bag dupes), it can also be purchased with a chain strap for those looking to take this demure number out on a night about town. Opt for a variety of different finishes that range from pebbled leather to smooth box calf and even Y2K-apropos velvet.
Introduced by creative director Hedi Slimane, the Celine Classic Triomphe is an archival style made modern. Inspired by the Box bag from Phoebe Philo’s era, the flap bag shape has now been updated to incorporate a pinch lock in front, in the shape of the brand’s signature Triomphe logo. The bag is made of smooth box calf and offers plenty of space within, and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it on the shoulder or across the body.
Commonly associated with effortless Francophile cool, many of the designs from APC bank heavily on subtlety to great effect. A key example of this can be seen in the APC Grace bag, which is evocative of both the Hermes Constance and the Celine Box bags. Like the aforementioned two, this bag is defined by a polished metal clasp in its front, alongside a discreetly embossed logo at the very bottom edge.
It might not share all the same aesthetics as the Hermes Constance, but the Gucci 1955 Horsebit is still worth a look if you’re seeking a crossbody/shoulder bag with a front flap. Available in the Italian maison‘s signature GG supreme coated canvas or a coated leather finish, the bag’s accordion compartments provide ample opportunity for storage and organisation, all discreetly tucked away behind their instantly recognisable horsebit detail.
The Ralph Lauren RL888 might be a mouthful, but its insistence on keeping to clean, uninterrupted lines will easily win over any minimalist’s wardrobe. Much in the same way as the Hermes Constance bag does, this crossbody style from the American exporter of Hamptons chic features lusciously smooth box calf leather, with a front flap securely held closed by a polished gold ‘RL’ lock. Three accordion compartments ensure that your valuables are always within easy reach.
For those out for a Constance alternative that doesn’t necessarily skirt within the lines of the original design, the Desiree bag from Bottega Veneta presents a tempting option with boxy, structured lines and an almost gem-like centre lock. Unfortunately, the Desiree is best served only as a crossbody bag.
French jeweller Cartier needs little introduction in the luxury market for their range of splendid bijoux and fine watches, but not many will immediately associate them with leather goods, which are also a part of the brand’s retail portfolio. Fans of the Constance can consider looking into the C De Cartier mini shoulder bag, sporting the shame curved corners as on the rue Basse-du-Rempart iteration, but replacing the ‘H’ clasp with Cartier’s interlinked double Cs.
Named after the affluent Central London district of Pimlico, Mulberry’s entrant in this space is suitably upmarket. Although also a crossbody style, there are more than a few passing similarities between this and the Hermes Constance bag that make it a worthy alternative. Beyond the rounded corners, the bag’s unique letterbox-style Amberley lock draws the eye immediately as its focus, while a well-considered interior means plenty of storage opportunities.
Note: Prices stated are based upon conversion rates from USD to SGD at the time of writing.