Balenciaga is still the world’s hottest brand in 2022

Balenciaga has once again topped the list of the world’s Hottest Brands for Q1 2022, according to The Lyst Index. The Spanish luxury fashion house was the topper of the Q4 2021 list of brands too, maintaining its hold at the top position.

The Lyst Index is issued by Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app. It provides a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products based on the behaviour of shoppers. It includes sales, product views, social media activity, mentions and engagement.

The Lyst Index of 20 top brands

What went right for Balenciaga?

According to The Lyst Index, the factors that went in Balenciaga’s favour for Q1 2022 included the Fall/Winter 2022 Snowstorm show by creative director Demna Gvasalia in Paris, unveiling of its new London flagship on Bond Street and the campaign featuring Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

Gvasalia also drew attention to the Russian invasion of Ukraine through his IRL platform. “In a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist,” wrote Demna, in a statement issued before Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 show.

The brand witnessed a spike of 108 percent in the current quarter.

Other brands on the list

Following Balenciaga in the Q1 2022 Hottest Brands list, which has 20 names, are Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Valentino. While Gucci was able to hold onto its position at #2, Louis Vuitton moved one place up as Prada fell back to #4. Valentino climbed rapidly to #5 spot from its #11 spot in the last quarter.

Diesel took the biggest jump, rising from #46 in Q4 2021 to #15 in Q1 2022. This is the first time that the brand entered the main index.

Its success in the current quarter came on the back of celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa wearing its designs, besides the first show by its creative director Glenn Martens in Milan. Diesel also announced its D:VERSE NFT collection in March.

The other big gainers include Miu Miu, which jumped 10 places to #10 on the back of its viral mini-skirt moment, which drove up the brand’s searches by 400 percent over the last three months. The brand also brought back menswear in the Fall/Winter 2022 show after 13 years.

Adidas came back into the index at #17, owing to a collaboration with Gucci, tackling plagiarism together with Chanel and rapid rise in sales and profit in the current quarter.

(Main image: Balenciaga; Featured image: Balenciaga/@balenciaga/Instagram)