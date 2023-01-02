Take your pick from the most iconic Converse sneakers to upgrade your shoe collection

If you’re reading this, chances are that either there’s a pair of Converse sneakers on your wishlist right now or there’s one already stacked in your coveted sneaker collection.
An American footwear brand that established itself as a reliable shoe label years ago, Converse actually found its footing in the sneaker culture in the 90s with its first ever Chuck Taylor All Star. It was an iteration of its first basketball shoe — the Non-Skid, that led the brand into shaping the world of sneakers for what it is known today. Fast forward to recent times, the brand’s repertoire is brimming with distinctive high top and low top variants of the cult silhouette with many other edgy and experimental styles.
For instance, the Converse X ACW* Sponge Crater CX (Buy it for SGD 83 approximately on Farfetch). This pair of slip-ons is absolutely different from the classic Converse aesthetic, lending diversity to their collection. Whereas, the Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX (Buy it for SGD 128 approximately on Farfetch) is a super voguish spin to the signature and modest Chuck Taylor design. From basic All Stars and their modified alternatives in a plenty of hues to a slew of fresh and eccentric designs, there is an array of options that the brand houses under it for people to choose from.
What further makes Converse sneakers outshine is the versatility of each design and how each one of them resonates universally with everybody’s aesthetic. On one hand, you might see a basketball player wearing a particular design, on the other, you might also come across a student wearing the same shoe to their college or a pop culture icon sporting a street-wear look in the same pair. And, the Chuck Taylor All Star High Top (Buy it for SGD 139 approximately on Nordstrom) is a testament to that. This is exactly what makes a Converse pair a must-have for everybody. If you’ve been wondering whether or not to buy a Converse shoe, take this as a sign and get set shopping!
Here are some of the best Converse sneakers for your shoe closet
(Main Image Courtesy: Nabi/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Converse)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Converse Chuck 70 Cracked Desert High Top Shoes
- Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX
- Converse Turbodrk Chuck 70
- Converse X Barriers Pro Leather
- Converse X Golf Wang Chuck 70 Owl
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top
- Converse X ACW* Sponge Crater CX Sneaker
- Converse One Star Pro OX Trainers
- Converse Run Star Hike Sneakers
Inspired by sun-baked climatic areas to resemble a cracked desert, is this stunning version of the Chuck Taylor 70 crafted with a laser treatment for the desired effect. They also feature brown dirt treatment on the outsole and the laces for a bold, lived-in look. With a canvas upper and OrthoLite cushioning for all-day comfort, this pair of high tops by Converse promise both style and ease. It also features iconic details including pinstripe, moulded licence plate and the All Star patch logo.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
And it’s time to take your love for the Chuck Taylors a notch above with its futuristic variant, the Chuck 70 AT-CX. Providing an elevation like never before, these Converse sneakers have a cotton canvas upper, a chunky CX foam midsole and sockliner for extreme comfort. The TPU Bosey toe adds extra durability while the diamond lugged outsole offers added traction. To keep up with the heritage aesthetic, these all-white shoes also feature the All Star ankle patch and lace-up details with aluminium eyelets.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
The star of the Rick Owens Converse X DRKSHDW collaboration, this newest iteration of the classic Turbodrk Chuck 70 comes with a strikingly fresh detail — the high shine denim finish. It is perfect for those who love standing out; loud and proud. The design retains the heritage detailing like the signature elongated tongue, square toe, tongue tags and sole plates.
Image: Courtesy Converse
Drawing inspiration from The North Star (19th century anti-slavery newspaper), are these high-top Converse sneakers, made in collaboration with Barriers NYC. The pair features statement details like contrasting feather yarn lace options (black, white or yellow) with a cowrie shell, Sherpa star chevron logo and debossed Barriers logo. The shoes’ upper are made in premium suede with a leather collar lining and its tongue featuring the Barriers logo label. Whereas, the canvas upper lining remains natural and unbleached. It’s a limited edition pair that deserves all the space in your shoe closet.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Released in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator (American rapper, record producer and fashion designer), these sneakers were born out of his label Golf Wang’s latest apparel drop. The classic low-top sneaker silhouette found its new look in nature with its upper designed in a woodland camouflage with owl detailing. Fashioned in pastel hues, the shoes have baby blue linework on the off-white rubber sole with heel branding. They come with a pair of interchangeable laces in a complementing blue colour.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
They call it the most iconic ever and we couldn’t agree more because the shoe that was created over a 100 years ago still reigns the sneaker landscape like no other. The timeless Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top silhouette has made a legacy of its own, no matter how many of its remastered versions have been released till date. With a lightweight and durable canvas upper, vulcanised rubber sole, classic All Star ankle patch and lace-up detailing with medial eyelets, the design is admired for its simplicity that stands out.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
The unconventional Sponge CX Crater stems as a result of Converse and A Cold Wall* teaming up for an offbeat collaboration. The slip-on shoes, made with recycled and repurposed materials, have a sculptural crater foam body and an exaggerated heel to hug your foot all day. The design features Converse’s innovative CX technology as the foundation, breathable knit bootie and co-branded PU foam CX liner for optimum and long lasting comfort. The PU-coated lining at the upper makes it waterproof while multiple, dual-branded pull tabs makes wearing them easy.
Image: Courtesy Converse
A modern spin on the classic low top One-Star silhouette, the One-Star Pro OX Trainers by Converse offer great impact protection and board feel. It’s curated with calf suede, vulcanised rubber sole and cushioned insole. While the flat profile ensures flexibility, the star on the side with the tear-away canvas upper panels, add a distinctive edge to the pair.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
A voguish reimagination of the classic Chucks with a chunky platform and jagged rubber sole, the Run Star Hike sneakers are a must have if you swear by edgy and eccentric footwear. Original details like the canvas make, rubber toe cap and ankle patch maintains that classic touch whereas, rounded heel, two-tone outsole and a molded platform brings out the futuristic vision behind this design. Additionally, the SmartFOAM sockliner provides comfortable cushioning.
Image: Courtesy Converse