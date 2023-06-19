How to score The North Face x Online Ceramics’ 2023 summer collection

The North Face and Online Ceramics have come together for the second time to release their 2023 summer collection, which is fashionable and sustainable at the same time.

Online Ceramics is a Los Angeles-based distinctive streetwear brand founded in 2016 that promotes sustainable lower-impact products, such as hand-dyed graphic t-shirts. Its products feature artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the planet.

As the two brands collaborate for the second time, the new collection features apparel and gear from t-shirts, wind jackets, hoodies, pants and biker shorts to blankets, lumbar bags, hats and camp boxes.

David Whetstone, senior design manager of collaboration and special projects at The North Face, says: “When The North Face was founded in 1966, camping was a fringe activity for those looking to escape through the peace and calm of the outdoors.”

“Our Summer 2023 Collection with Online Ceramics draws on the spirit of this time with an assortment of outdoor hiking and camping products that blend The North Face’s performance DNA and Online Ceramics’ artistic direction.”

The collection pays extra attention to sustainability and functionality for outdoor activities. Items are made from recycled materials and some of the pieces include UPF 50+ protection, water-resistant functionality and FlashDry-XD™1 technology that has enhanced moisture management and increased abrasion resistance.

The collection will be available for purchase from 23 June for members with the XPLR Pass, The North Face’s loyalty programme at its concept store in Hong Kong’s K11 Art Mall. Sign up for the XPLR pass to purchase the new collection.

(Images: The North Face)