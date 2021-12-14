Supreme vs Gucci: which The North Face collaboration should you get?

If you’re headed to some far-flung destination this holiday, chances are you’ll be packing some The North Face gear with you.

If not, you’ll probably still get your hands on some because the American outdoor clothing company has teamed up with two big, buzzy fashion brands: Gucci and Supreme. Both collaborations feature limited-edition accessories and technical outerwear (including the new status symbol that is the puffer jacket) that will protect you from the elements as you venture into the wild.

Thanks to their striking branding details, both collections automatically come with a free flex card. Let’s face it, functionality is only half the reason we ever buy clothes today. The other half is to show them off, and both Supreme and Gucci are names worth bragging about in 2021 (and probably in 2022).

It begs the question: which The North Face collaboration is better? Below, we break down everything you need to know to make your very important shopping decision.

Supreme x The North Face

Supreme and The North Face go way back. The two have churned out some 20-odd collections together since 2007, many of which have aged like fine wine on resale platforms. The duo’s offerings for Fall/Winter 2021, however, are perhaps their best yet. At the centre of the collaboration is a grungy bleached denim print that covers The North Face staples, including the Nuptse Jacket, Mountain Jacket, Fleece Jacket and Mountain Pant.

The pieces doesn’t just look cool in a way that streetwear fans will appreciate. Techwear obsessives will happily list out the many properties of the clothes: the Nuptse puffer is waterproof, as are the Mountain Jacket and Mountain Pant made of DryVent bonded nylon. The Fleece Jacket, meanwhile, promises extra warmth with its use of deep-pile fleece.

Another thing to love about Supreme x The North Face? The collectible, functional accessories. There’s the padded 700-Fill Down Scarf, which will surely turn heads while keeping yours warm. Another must-have is the Sleeping Bag. Water-resistant, breathable and lined with The North Face’s thermal Heatseeker Eco insulation, it sets a stylish new standard for winter camping gear.

When and where to buy: The collection launches on Supreme’s website on 17 December, 12:00 am (Singapore time).

Gucci x The North Face

Italian luxury brand Gucci first teamed up with The North Face last December. The much-hyped collection was a precursor to the cabincore aesthetic that has emerged on TikTok. And now, the two brands are back for part two. Instead of being drenched in ’70s nostalgia as their previous collaboration was, the new collection looks to the vibrancy of the ’90s. Or, specifically, The North Face’s bestselling styles from the decade, like the Nuptse Jacket and Vest.

Ever the maximalist, Gucci has introduced a forest print to join the vintage monogram and florals that cover the pieces in the collection. If you like your clothes loud, you’ll dig the bright, colour-blocked down jackets. And because it’s the season for it, there are also some ugly Christmas sweaters in the mix.

If you have no need for all that outerwear, you might want to cop the footwear instead. The Gucci x The North Face hiking boots are hard to miss with their uppers that combine striking orange leather with the GG fabric. Another noteworthy pair of shoes are the slides made of super soft merino wool.

When and where to buy: The collection will launch in Singapore at Gucci boutiques at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Paragon and ION Orchard.

Header photo credit: Gucci, Supreme