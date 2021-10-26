The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is Dior’s latest global brand ambassador

Following news of tennis superstar Emma Raducanu’s addition to the Dior family, the luxury French brand has named British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy as its latest global fashion and beauty brand ambassador.

After winning over audiences — and critics — in The Witch, the 25-year-old movie star brilliantly slipped into the shoes of tormented chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, in The Queen’s Gambit. It was a role that earned her a host of awards, including prestigious accolades like a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe.

In The Queen’s Gambit, the vintage looks worn by Taylor-Joy were so popular that searches for fashion pieces seen in the Netflix series really took off. Checked coats, white wool coats and turtleneck sweaters came back to the forefront as soon as the drama was released, inspiring new collections from many fashion houses.

This iconic style will now serve one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, as Dior has chosen the rising star as its newest global ambassador. In addition to embodying the future fashion creations of Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s collections, the actress will also represent the house’s makeup, helmed by image director of makeup, Peter Philips.

The actress will have a busy schedule ahead of her. As well as starring in Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho that’s out on 29 October, the actress will also appear in Robert Eggers’ The Northman and in David O. Russell’s Canterbury Glass, both slated for release in 2022. She will also lend her voice to Princess Peach, the heroine of Nintendo’s Super Mario video game series, in an animated film.

This article was published via AFP.

(All images: Dior)