Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. collaboration: Drop details, prices, and more

Here’s a quick and exciting look at the all-new Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. collection dropping on 26 September 2023.

It’s finally here and it’s glorious! Juggernaut luxury luggage brand Rimowa and a luxury jewellery giant Tiffany & Co. have come together for something truly spectacular. The collaboration by the renowned houses is all about elevating travels via innovative, functional and one-of-a-kind creations.

About the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. collaboration

The collection comprises three all-new designs that are sure to wow even the most difficult to impress. The first is the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Case, combining the luggage brand’s iconic grooved aluminium surface with Tiffany & Co.’s legendary Rock Cut motif. The case also features the “T” symbol; an homage to American house. Of course, the sensational Tiffany Blue is prominent throughout the collection especially on the three-levelled Jewelry Case’s handle.

Next, Rimowa’s Classic suitcase is now imbued with Tiffany Blue wheels, luggage tag and handles. That’s not all. The Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Personal is fitted with a Tiffany Blue-coloured polycarbonate material. Six compartments can be found inside whereas the exterior comprises leathers traps in Tiffany Blue and the logos of both brands in the centre.

Rimowa’s Chief Executive Officer, Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert on the collaboration: “We are proud to join forces with Tiffany & Co., another legendary brand with the finest craftsmanship. The creation of such purposeful and one-of-kind pieces represents the centuries of expertise behind both brands and the mastery of engineering that we bring to the table”.

Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. in Singapore: Prices, launch date, and more

The Rock Cut Cabin will retail for S$4,870, the Jewellery Case for S$6,550, and the Jewellery Personal for S$3,020. The collaboration will drop 26 September 2023, and will be available at select Rimowa stores worldwide and online at Rimowa.com.

(All photos and video provided by Rimowa)