The YEEZY SLIDE in “Glow Green” is expected to drop next week

Mark your calendars, because an Yeezy Slide drop is on its way.

Following sell-out colours like “Core”, “Orange”, and “Resin”, sportswear giant Adidas has finally announced a date for the “Glow Green” iteration of the what is apparently the world’s hottest men’s product in 2021’s Q2, according to the Lyst Index.

This latest drop will be a considerably bolder option than the usual muted colourways in the brand’s palette, but will still be recognisably Yeezy with its thick grooved outsoles, and seamless EVA foam silhouette. Expect the slides to be lightweight, immensely comfortable, and stylishly chunky.

The Yeezy Slide “Glow Green” is expected to arrive on the Adidas Yeezy site on 6 September 2021. If you missed the drop again, you’ll find them on resellers like StockX here. According to sneaker leaker brandon1an, this release will also be accompanied by a restock of the popular “Core” and “Soot” colourways.

Scroll down for more pictures head of the launch.

(Featured image: Yzsplyleaks; other images: adidas)