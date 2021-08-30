Home > Style > Fashion > The YEEZY SLIDE in “Glow Green” is expected to drop next week
30 Aug 2021 05:23 PM

Shatricia Nair
Mark your calendars, because an Yeezy Slide drop is on its way.

Following sell-out colours like “Core”, “Orange”, and “Resin”, sportswear giant Adidas has finally announced a date for the “Glow Green” iteration of the what is apparently the world’s hottest men’s product in 2021’s Q2, according to the Lyst Index.

This latest drop will be a considerably bolder option than the usual muted colourways in the brand’s palette, but will still be recognisably Yeezy with its thick grooved outsoles, and seamless EVA foam silhouette. Expect the slides to be lightweight, immensely comfortable, and stylishly chunky. 

The Yeezy Slide “Glow Green” is expected to arrive on the Adidas Yeezy site on 6 September 2021. If you missed the drop again, you’ll find them on resellers like StockX here. According to sneaker leaker brandon1an, this release will also be accompanied by a restock of the popular “Core” and “Soot” colourways.

Scroll down for more pictures head of the launch.

yeezy slide glow green yeezy slide glow green

(Featured image: Yzsplyleaks; other images: adidas)

Shatricia Nair
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches
