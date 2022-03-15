These Onitsuka Tiger Tricolor Series sneakers should be your fashion essentials

Onitsuka Tiger needs little introduction, more so its iconic Tricolor sneakers that have enamoured the fashion scene for decades.

In an eye-catching blue, red, and white colourway, the Japanese label’s signature tricolour has transformed a number of its most sought-after shoes today — from the MEXICO 66 to the DELEGATION EX — into coveted accessories for the street-style savvy.

Below, we dive deep into the many tricoloured options that will match your lifestyle and sartorial preferences: