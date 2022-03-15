These Onitsuka Tiger Tricolor Series sneakers should be your fashion essentials

Onitsuka Tiger needs little introduction, more so its iconic Tricolor sneakers that have enamoured the fashion scene for decades.
In an eye-catching blue, red, and white colourway, the Japanese label’s signature tricolour has transformed a number of its most sought-after shoes today — from the MEXICO 66 to the DELEGATION EX — into coveted accessories for the street-style savvy.
Below, we dive deep into the many tricoloured options that will match your lifestyle and sartorial preferences:
We kick off this list of Onitsuka Tiger’s most iconic sneakers. The MEXICO 66 is a shoe that’s been at the Japanese label’s forefront for decades. You’ll find it in many colour combinations today, but the Tricolor version has our hearts for its retro-chic aesthetics. Here, the full-grain leather heritage racer is met with smooth suede on the side panels and toe reinforcement, and is finished with a leather heel tab bearing the Onitsuka Tiger emblem. This is a true everyday classic that can be paired with anything from jeans to dresses.
Inspired by its namesake shoe, the MEXICO 66 SABOT is a casual interpretation of the beloved sneaker, and a modern take on the classic French silhouette. Here, the shoe sees an upper crafted from a cream woven mesh material that’s interspersed with blue and red stripes. Expect a breathability that’s perfect for the perpetual summer here. The shoe also features ORTHOLITE sockliners for utmost comfort all day.
Function meets design with the MEXICO 66 SD M PF, a mid runner shoe that combines Onitsuka Tiger’s heritage with plenty of comfort. The Tricolor version here sees a white leather upper with the same signature red and blue stripes, only this time they’re outlined by thick stitching and a unique gradation colouring. Advanced technology and materials were used here to provide plenty of cushioning, and sees features of the original LIMBER-UP training shoe and LIMBER shoe that debuted in 1961 and 1966 respectively.
If it’s bold and unconventional you’re after, look no further than the MEXICO 66 PARATY. A fun take on the MEXICO 66, this sneaker is transformed with an easy slip-on style, which sees the laces removed and the tongue stitched to the inside panels of the upper. The party continues at the back, where the heel is enhanced with a striped suede panel that sports the same trio of colours.
With a mixed-media upper and a chunky rugged sole, GIGATIA is a masterclass in making unexpected pairings work. Inspired by the storied brand’s archives, this shoe sees a sculptural sole that meets an upper inspired by the brand’s heritage styles. The brand new silhouette is accentuated by the brand’s stripes in red and blue, and promises a cloud-like experience thanks to its fuzeGEL heel wedge and OrthoLite X-40 inner sole.
This might be a modern take on the classic DELEGATION shoe from 1964, but the DELEGATION EX hasn’t forgotten its heritage, and incorporates original details such as the Tokyo Onitsuka logo on the tongue — a feature rarely seen in the line up today. Here, the blue and red Tiger Stripes double up as shoelace hoops, further emphasising the distinct tricolour design that the brand has come to be known for today.
Taking cues from vintage tennis shoes and the game’s sporty-chic aesthetics, the GSM (or Game, Set, Match) is a retro-cool sneaker that combines a conventional midsole silhouette with soft suede overlays. Perforated uppers promise breathability, while its understated style means that you’ll be able to take it from the tennis courts to brunch in a cinch.
For the most adorable mini-me ensemble, look no further than the GSM TS. Here, the toddler’s tricoloured version sports the same upper details as the adult’s, with a reworked tongue and a hook and loop detail that makes it easy to slip in and out of. Kids that are constantly on the run will appreciate the Ortholite sockliner here, which brings plenty of comfort to their little feet all day.