The NBA All-Star Weekend just got a Tiffany & Co. makeover

Fresh off producing the trophy for this year’s Super Bowl, Tiffany & Co. have now set their sights on the game of basketball.

Together with artist Daniel Arsham, the renowned jeweller has unveiled a limited edition Tiffany Blue Basketball. The unveiling took place at an immersive pop-up hosted by Tiffany & Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers in Downtown Cleveland during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The installation celebrates the premier NBA event and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It also marks Tiffany’s 160-year legacy of crafting sports trophies. The pop-up also brings an exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio experience to the artist’s hometown. This marks the second creative partnership with artist Daniel Arsham.

“Tiffany & Co. has created the Larry O’Brien trophy for the NBA for decades. The link between basketball and Tiffany & Co. is clear and well established,” explains Daniel Arsham. “As the Creative Director of the Cavs—which is my hometown team as a Clevelander—it’s a special thing to be working with the team and Tiffany & Co., and to have the All-Star game in Cleveland this year,”

At the pop-up, a Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio half court featuring the Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio logo is set against a contemporary mirrored wall. It also features a display of limited-edition basketballs designed by Daniel Arsham and created in partnership with Wilson.

The exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Daniel Arsham x Wilson basketball, priced at USD$575, will only be available in limited quantities at the Cavs Stockroom, an interactive retail space featuring exclusive product curated by Arsham. It it also sold at the jeweler’s Woodmere, Ohio store.

The Tiffany Blue Basketball features Daniel Arsham’s Tiffany & Co. collaboration logo and the Wilson logo. They both come together with an embossed pattern featuring Arsham Studio’s signature “A” monogram and the Cavaliers “C” insignia.

(Images: Tiffany & Co.)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.