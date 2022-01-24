Home > Style > Fashion > Tiffany & Co and Pharrell are launching 25-carat diamond sunglasses
Style
24 Jan 2022 10:28 AM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Style
After tapping on Supreme and Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co. is now collaborating with yet another superstar tastemaker: Pharrell Williams.

The musician was spotted with Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in Paris Fashion Week wearing custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses. The stylish, almond-shaped pair was made of 18k gold and were boldly embellished with 61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 total carats, as well as two emerald-cut emeralds.

In an interview with WWD, Pharrell revealed that the dazzling shades were “the first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany… It’s a partnership… It’s about seeing things differently.”

Could he be hinting at a sunglasses collaboration and jewellery collection together?

After all, it’s no secret that Pharrell loves his luxury sunglasses, especially those by French brand Chanel, for which he has modelled in an eyewear campaign. In its recent buzzy collaborations, Tiffany & Co. has also ventured beyond the jewellery it is known for to offer T-shirts and Blue Box sculptures. We won’t be surprised if the New York luxury brand expands into yet another category for its upcoming partnership.

While there isn’t an official release date for the upcoming Pharrell x Tiffany & Co. line yet, we can definitely expect it to launch in the coming months. For now, take a closer look at Pharrell’s (and your) new favourite sunglasses, as well as their custom Tiffany Blue Box packaging below.

Pharrell x Tiffany and Co diamond sunglasses collaboration
(Photo credit: Tiffany & Co)
Pharrell x Tiffany and Co diamond sunglasses collaboration
(Photo credit: Tiffany & Co)

Header photo credit: Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery
