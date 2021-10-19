We’ve never met anyone who’d turn down retail therapy. Then again, no other type of therapy on this planet can beat the surging thrill of getting our hearts beating a little faster, brain cells releasing endorphins and pupils instantly dilated at the sight of a beautiful store filled with gorgeous things you can call your own with one fell swoop of a card. More so, if said store happens to be in Tokyo, Asia’s thrilling fashion capital.

Being home to a cluster of the prime fashion vanguards — Rei Kawakubo, the iconoclast that needs no introduction, to rapid-rising newcomer Ambush — is only one of the reasons why Tokyo is a definitive shopping mecca. The city’s vintage scene is also comparable to its European capital counterparts, thanks to Japan’s consumerism wave between the ’80s and the ’90s. Spanning edgy young labels to 1990s Chanel, what’s not to love?

Whether it’s glorious vintage finds or hipster haunts you’re after, here are the 10 best spots to get your dose of retail catharsis in Tokyo. Now all you need to do is ready your wallet and get on the next flight to the stylish Japanese city.

(Main and featured images: Acne Studios)

Tokyo shopping guide: the best stores to visit