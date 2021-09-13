Here are all the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers we’ve seen so far

We don’t have an exact release date yet, but we do have a better picture of what Travis Scott’s collaboration with Nike looks like.

After remixing iconic silhouettes like the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1, the rapper is now bringing his Midas touch to the Air Max 1 sneakers. The most striking feature is the reverse Swoosh, which we first saw on Scott’s AJ1 and now appears with beading. While the Air Max 1s were originally designed for running, their new look incorporates mountaineering-inspired elements like patterned webbing and rope laces. There are other tiny tweaks, such as the thicker tongue and the thinner collar.

Construction aside, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers are also set apart by their colourways — five of them, to be exact. Below, we’ve highlighted all the styles that have surfaced so far. Take a closer look so you know which pair to add to your Christmas wish list. After all, the collection is expected to drop during the upcoming holidays, with each pair retailing for US$160 (approx. S$218).

“Scrambled eggs” would have been a better name for this style, which comes with pops of bright yellow seen on the soles, the Swoosh and the overlays. The sneakers are grounded with sandy mesh uppers, while the laces and the tongue offer contrasting touches of blue hues.

Baroque Brown

Fans of earthy hues will find plenty to love about this pair. Each shoe features colour blocking through its “Lemon Drop” mesh upper, “Baroque Brown” mudguards, collars and heel overlays, and light brown forefoot overlay, midfoot overlay and tongue. The finishing touches are offered through the laces, eyestays and tabs (which are unique to the Travis Scott x Nike collaboration) in striking “Chile Red”.

Cave Stone

If you were getting tired of the yellows and the browns, then this cool colourway might do it for you. For the most part, it’s a gray pair. Lighter tones are seen on the mesh upper and the Swoosh, while shades leaning towards charcoal can be found across the heels, mudguards and the midsoles. “Cave Stone” refers to the lighter, bluish hues that colour the overlays, and overall make the neutral pair anything but boring.

Stay tuned for the official release date, prices, and where to cop a pair from the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 collaboration in Singapore.

Header photo credit: @jfgrails / Instagram