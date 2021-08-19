Another day, another Travis Scott drop.

Today, we bring you news about yet another Travis Scott x Nike collab that will no doubt be snapped up by hungry bots in seconds. Following a teaser posted last week on Instagram, a closer look at the rapper’s latest Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Wheat” has been released, and in typical Travis Scott style will see several note-worthy differences from the regular Air Max silhouette.

True to its name, expect this fall-ready sneaker to sport a sandy nubuck overlay, complete with tonal mustard yellow accents and hints of brown and grey on the upper eyestays and lateral heel. Like the rest of his collaborations, the sneaker will feature his recognisable reverse Swoosh.

Sneaker Instagram account ZSneakerheadz has also revealed that the Travis Scott Air Max 1 “Wheat” variation will be released with a few other colorways, each slated to retail for US$160 (approx. S$218) when released during the upcoming holidays.

Stay tuned for more details here.

(Image credit: ZSneakerheadz)