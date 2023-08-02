How to cop Travis Scott’s Utopia T-shirts, vinyl, and more online

Following the release of his latest body of work, Utopia, Travis Scott now begins rolling out the album merch.

For his fourth studio album, Scott pulled out all the stops, with features from Playboi Carti, Drake, Teezo Touchdown, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Pharrell, SZA, James Blake, 21 Savage, and many more. The “Yeezus” influence is evident in the album, and Ye is credited in three tracks including “Thank God,” “God’s Country,” and “Telekinesis.”

The merch available at the time of writing includes a number of different items including replicas of the now infamous briefcases that were seen carrying the Utopia album ahead of its release and graphic tees made in collaboration with KAWS and SAINT Mxxxxxx, a label founded by READYMADE’s Yuta Hosokawa and Los Angeles-based artist Cali Thornhill DeWit. Hoodies, sweaters, and caps can be found scattered in a variety of different packs, meanwhile vinyls, CDs, zines, and posters are featured with different covers.

Over the weekend, there was a surprise drop of Utopia x Nike Air Force 1’s. The design was kept simple with Utopia and Cactus Jack graphics printed on the lateral heel counter in chocolate hues.

More details and experiences can be found on the Utopia website.