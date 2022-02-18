Who is Tremaine Emory, the new designer for Supreme? 

Things are shaking up at Supreme, which has just announced Tremaine Emory as its new creative director.

Emory, a fashion designer and creative polymath, has already began his new role at the streetwear giant. He will be working closely with the Supreme design team as well as the brand’s founder, James Jebbia, on upcoming collections.

This is great news for Supreme fans, who have wondered what would become of the cult label since its US$2.1 billion (S$2.8 billion) acquisition by VF Corp (which also owns The North Face). Emory, who is linked to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, has all the credentials to run the American streetwear brand, given his influence on the fashion community over the last decade.

To understand what makes his appointment at Supreme such a big deal, we list out everything you need to know about Tremaine Emory below.

He worked with Kanye West on Yeezy

Emory began his design career at Marc Jacobs and learned the ropes of running a fashion label for nine years, but he got his big break when Kanye West invited him to join his creative team. He started serving as West’s creative consultant in 2016, and would later join the Yeezy label as its brand director, overseeing its fashion and footwear launches. Being in West’s circle also linked him to other influential creatives that shaped contemporary fashion and culture, including the late designer Virgil Abloh, and musician Frank Ocean.

He threw some of the coolest parties in the world

After leaving Yeezy in 2018, Emory pursued other ventures. As co-founder of the creative collective No Vacancy Inn, he regularly hosted parties and pop-up events that saw the likes of West, Abloh, Ocean, A$AP MOB, Alyx’s Matthew M. Williams, Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH, Rick Owens and Hood By Air founder Shayne Oliver all come together.

Unsurprisingly, No Vacancy Inn also struck a path in fashion, launching a range of graphic tees and merchandise at the arbiter of cool that is Dover Street Market London. The collective would also collaborate with some major brands (but more on that below).

He founded the fashion label Denim Tears

In 2019, Emory began his own clothing label, Denim Tears. His debut collection, launched on the 400th anniversary of the day slavery began in America, offered an assortment of hoodies, sweatshirts and jeans featuring motifs connected to Black history. This was a theme that Emory continued to explore in his collections, including Denim Tears’ collaboration with Levi’s.

“Tremaine is drawing parallels with actual moments in culture that are 30, 40, 50 years deeper, and ultimately recontextualizing the Black image,” said Abloh. “His clothing won’t simply be stuff for the closet.”

He collaborated with streetwear icons

Being in close proximity to some of the movers and shakers of the streetwear world, Emory frequently partnered up with them to create something new. In 2017, No Vacancy Inn created the “Art Dads” capsule collection with Off-White. As Denim Tears, Emory would team up again with Abloh to offer limited-edition printed jeans.

In 2020, No Vacancy Inn and American streetwear brand Stüssy dropped a capsule collection together, featuring suits, sweatsuits, coats, sweaters and T-shirts that sold out pretty quickly.

He made sneakers with Nike, New Balance and more

With No Vacancy Inn, Emory worked with the Nike-owned Converse to launch the minimalist One Star sneakers. But it’s the collective’s collaborations with New Balance that drew more hype, as they offered fresh takes on classic silhouettes like the 990v3 and the 650.

Most recently, Emory joined his friend Angelo Baque, the former brand director of Supreme, for the ASICS Collective project. For it, Emory designed two coveted colourways of the Japanese sportswear brand’s GEL-MC PLUS sneakers, inspired by his roots in Georgia.

He was rumoured to succeed Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton

After Abloh’s passing in 2021, many in the fashion industry have speculated on who would take over as Artistic Director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. The French luxury brand has yet to name his successor, but some believed that Tremaine Emory was a likely candidate. (Other names that were mentioned include Samuel Ross, Grace Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Kerby Jean-Raymond, who recently left his role as global creative director at Reebok.)

Emory may still be in the running despite his appointment at Supreme — just as Abloh juggled both Off-White and Louis Vuitton — but he certainly doesn’t need a title at LV to prove his influence.

Header photo credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images