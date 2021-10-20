Home > Style > Fashion > Attention anime fans: Undercover x Evangelion is out now in Singapore
Attention anime fans: Undercover x Evangelion is out now in Singapore
20 Oct 2021 01:16 PM

Attention anime fans: Undercover x Evangelion is out now in Singapore

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Has 2021 seen a cooler collaboration than Undercover x Evangelion?

Earlier this year, the Japanese streetwear brand unveiled several pieces inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion (or simply “Evangelion”), the cult-favourite ’90s anime series that married sci-fi thrills with psychological themes.

The collaboration is part of Undercover’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, “Creep Very”, which designer Jun Takahashi described as being about “ a person who is frail and weak but has a truly pure heart.” Evangelion fans will no doubt have the series’ protagonist, Shinji, in mind.

Aptly, the techno-futuristic outfits in the Undercover x Evangelion collection draw directly from the series created by Hideaki Anno: there are parkas inspired by the giant Evangelion Units and the Plugsuits worn by the characters Shinji, Asuka and Rei; panelled puffer jackets that resemble the show’s robotic creations; and several more outerwear pieces like coats, bombers and jackets featuring prints of Evangelion characters and their robotic counterparts.

Undercover Fall/Winter 2021 by Jun Takahashi
(Photo credit: Undercover)

Undercover x Evangelion collection: Singapore release details

It goes without saying that new collection has some grail-status pieces that both fans of Undercover fans and Eva will absolutely want to get their hands on. If you’re in Singapore, the Undercover x Evangelion collection is now available in-store at Dover Street Market Singapore and Club21 Forum.

You’ll also find the rest of the Undercover F/W 2021 collection there, including slouchy, pyjama-cardigan hybrid ensembles and oversized knit sweaters.

Get a closer look at the collection below.

Undercover Fall/Winter 2021 by Jun Takahashi
(Photo credit: Undercover)

Undercover Fall/Winter 2021 by Jun Takahashi
(Photo credit: Undercover)

Undercover Fall/Winter 2021 by Jun Takahashi
(Photo credit: Undercover)

Header photo credit: Undercover

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
