Uniqlo x Marni SS22 in Singapore: Collab details, drop date and prices

Another day, another collaboration announced. This time, however, it’s Uniqlo x Marni, two names that know how to be bold and playful.

Launching in Singapore at the end of May, the collaboration sees the Italian luxury label’s inventive use of textiles, bright prints, and sprightly hues applied onto breezy silhouettes.

What we know about Uniqlo x Marni so far:

Exploring the juxtaposition of purity and chaos, the SS22 collection highlights unique patterns and functionality by adopting a playful take on gender-neutral summer dressing. You can expect comfortable slouchy everyday silhouettes such as button-down shirts, tees, straight-legged pants, bermuda shorts, and more adorned with Marni’s signature prints. Outerwear pieces like a loud floral printed raincoat will also be available.

“I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start,” said Francesco Risso, Creative Director at Marni.

“Throughout the whole process we have always championed UNIQLO’s ethos and the integrity that lies behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of UNIQLO’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-thebox proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with MARNI’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit. I really hope that wearers feel good; that they feel themselves; that they feel free.”

While it’s all about embracing the fun with mismatched prints, printed co-ord pyjamas are also available in buffalo and gingham checks. If you’re not feeling that adventurous, check out their monochromes — in navy blue, sky blue, beige, olive and pink — as well as other colour-blocked pieces.

Collaboration drop details in Singapore + prices

The Uniqlo and Marni Spring/Summer 2022 collection will be available online here and in selected stores end May. The exact launch date has not been announced yet. In Singapore, the full collection available at Orchard Central Global Flagship, ION Orchard, Tampines Mall, 51@AMK, and online at UNIQLO.com, while the rest of the stores will house selected items.

Prices range from S$14.90 for accessories to S$199.90 for outerwear.

Scroll down for a look at the full collection:

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.