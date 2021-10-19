UNO celebrates its 50th anniversary with a Nike Air Force 1 collaboration

UNO — a game that’s ruined friendships, created alliances, and spawned a million petty arguments worldwide.

This year, the legendary card game turns 50, and what better way to celebrate half a century of illegal +4s than by turning to another icon: the UNO x Nike Air Force 1.

These kicks will be recognisable from a mile away, mostly because it sports the game’s iconic colours throughout. The mudguards, for example, are a rich blue, while the quarters are rendered a bright red. A yellow Swoosh is met with a splash of black, before meeting a lime green heel tab which sees embroidered Nike Air logos.

Of course, UNO’s branding finds itself on the back, right above the white midsoles. Inside, the interiors are decked in red, in keeping with the colour theme.

Only GS (Grade School), PS (Pre-School) and TD (Toddler) sizes have surfaced, but adult pairs just might be in the cards soon, so stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, scroll down for a closer look at the collaborative kicks.

(All images: Nike)