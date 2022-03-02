What to expect from Valentino’s pop-up café at Merci Marcel this March

The Valentino Rendez-Vous pop-up is happening at Merci Marcel Club Street in Singapore from now until 14 March 2022.

Straight from the streets of Paris comes a takeover celebrating couture. For Spring/Summer 2022, Valentino showcased its Rendez-Vous collection at the iconic industrial building of Carreau du Temple in Paris. There, couture turned to literal street wear, and fashion was brought to life in its raw authenticity.

In honour of this collection, Valentino is bringing the magic to French bistro Merci Marcel’s Club Street location. The intimate space, while located in a buzzy district, is the perfect space for a unique experience with Valentino and enjoying an exclusive menu conceived by the maison.

The Singapore edition is one out of a series of global pop-up stores that have featured unique set-ups and exclusive retail. What’s on the menu you ask? Diners here can feast on a curated menu for the pop-up, which includes dishes like the Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio, the Tarte Flambee pizza and the Eggplant Caviar-topped flatbread with mozzarella and tomato chutney.

The Valentino Café x Merci Marcel pop-up is happening at 7-9 Club Street, from now to 14 March, 08:00am to 10:30pm.

(All images: Valentino)

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.