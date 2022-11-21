Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma: Details, drop date, and more

Before his untimely passing, Virgil Abloh and Nike have released a slow but highly coveted drip of sneakers – some Dunks, some Air Force 1s, and some Blazers. However, the brand’s latest, the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma might be the most poignant one yet, and will be the perfect way to remember the revolutionary designer and his vision streetwear.

While it has been a year since the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh, the late designer still has a massive influence on fashion and art. The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma is Abloh’s newest posthumous release.

Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma in “White” and “Wheat”

The sneakers will be available in two colour ways: White and Wheat. While the design elements will be the same as the grey colourway, the high-top kicks will have a sports shoe look that’s mixed with a hiking boot layout. In addition, the sneaker has variations in the finishing details, and feature colours across the laces, materials and that trademark zip tie.

The uppers look stunning with the brown suede. The Air Terra Forma’s chunky soles come contrasting vivid colours and patterns, and the shoes sport a front zipper and a spikey outsole.

First original sneaker designed by Virgil Abloh

The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma is the first original sneaker designed by both Nike’s team and Virgil Abloh. It takes cues from the Terra Kiger 5 and Air Force 1 Mids that have become staples in the streetwear scene, while bearing Virgil Abloh’s penchant for subtle deconstruction and overlaid text.

Sneaker drop date

The sneakers will no doubt be a collector’s dream so expect them to sell out quickly. No specific dates have been revealed for the drop, but sources have speculated that the kicks will launch via Nike in December 2022.

(Hero and feature image credits: complexsneakers/Instagram)