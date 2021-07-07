Rejoice, Chanel fans: the French luxury brand returns to the runway today.

Chanel will be presenting its Fall/Winter 2021 haute couture collection as part of Paris Couture Week. The fashion show will be staged at Palais Galliera, a fashion museum in Paris that recently underwent an €8m (S$12.7m) renovation sponsored by the the Maison. The museum is also the venue of an ongoing retrospective on Gabrielle Chanel, exhibiting designs from the 20th century by the iconic French couturier.

Back back to the present. Chanel, now helmed by Karl Lagerfeld’s right-hand woman Virginie Viard, will be using the Neo-Renaissance building as the backdrop for its much-anticipated return to the runway ever since the pandemic began. You may recall that Paris Couture Week went digital last year, and that Chanel, as well as fashion brands like Dior and Viktor & Rolf, tapped on the fashion film format to showcase their creations.

For Spring/Summer 2021, Chanel did hold a physical fashion show inspired by a countryside wedding, with brides and all, but only to a small audience including Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lily-Rose Depp and her mother, Vanessa Paradis.

The luxury French fashion brand seems to be going in a more light-hearted direction this season, if the teasers on its Instagram are anything to go by. Chanel ambassador and actress Margaret Qualley stars in a series of short clips shot by award-winning director Sofia Coppola, in which she shows off an elegant white gown with ribbons, a glittering lilac tweed suit, and a full, fringed skirt in pink.

Discover the the new Chanel haute couture collection in its entirety when it’s unveiled later today, 6 July, through the livestream below. Be sure to tune in at 9.00pm (Singapore time) to catch the show right when it premieres at Paris Couture Week.

Header photo credit: Chanel