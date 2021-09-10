Watch: Coach Spring/Summer 2022 show live from New York Fashion Week

Coach made its return to the runway with a show in Shanghai earlier this year, but the American fashion brand will have its true homecoming at New York Fashion Week.

There, the brand will be showcasing its Spring/Summer 2022 collection in homage to Bonnie Cashin, the pioneering American fashion designer who famously turned Coach into a household name during her helm in the latter end of the 20th century.

In his notes for the upcoming fashion show, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers says, “It is [her] spirit — of craft, love, and looking forward — that I’ve always felt connects us and continues to inspire me. I hope Bonnie would be proud of what we’re doing today.”

Unsurprisingly, a big focus of the collection will be the bags, such as the Cashin Carry Tote that its namesake introduced in 1969. There will also be leather goods featuring the turnlock and the kiss lock — both ingenious details dreamed up by Cashin — like the vintage bags now available at the Coach pop-up store in Singapore.

The collection will also feature pre-loved Bonnie Cashin clothing designs, updated for the modern woman. And we might see them modelled by Coach ambassadors like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and K-Pop star Hyuna — all of whom have made an appearance in the Coach TV fashion film series that will make its return during the fashion show.

Catch all the action of the Coach Spring/Summer 2022 show through the livestream below, which will premiere on Saturday, 11 September, at 5.00am (Singapore time).

Header photo credit: Coach