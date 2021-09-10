Home > Style > Fashion > Watch: Coach Spring/Summer 2022 show live from New York Fashion Week
Watch: Coach Spring/Summer 2022 show live from New York Fashion Week
10 Sep 2021 03:00 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Coach made its return to the runway with a show in Shanghai earlier this year, but the American fashion brand will have its true homecoming at New York Fashion Week.

There, the brand will be showcasing its Spring/Summer 2022 collection in homage to Bonnie Cashin, the pioneering American fashion designer who famously turned Coach into a household name during her helm in the latter end of the 20th century.

In his notes for the upcoming fashion show, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers says, “It is [her] spirit — of craft, love, and looking forward — that I’ve always felt connects us and continues to inspire me. I hope Bonnie would be proud of what we’re doing today.”

Bonnie Cashin, Coach's first fashion designer (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Bonnie Cashin, Coach’s first fashion designer (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, a big focus of the collection will be the bags, such as the Cashin Carry Tote that its namesake introduced in 1969. There will also be leather goods featuring the turnlock and the kiss lock — both ingenious details dreamed up by Cashin — like the vintage bags now available at the Coach pop-up store in Singapore.

The collection will also feature pre-loved Bonnie Cashin clothing designs, updated for the modern woman. And we might see them modelled by Coach ambassadors like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and K-Pop star Hyuna — all of whom have made an appearance in the Coach TV fashion film series that will make its return during the fashion show.

Catch all the action of the Coach Spring/Summer 2022 show through the livestream below, which will premiere on Saturday, 11 September, at 5.00am (Singapore time).

 

Header photo credit: Coach

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
