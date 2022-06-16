Livestream: Dior takes over Seville, Spain for its Cruise 2023 runway show

Calling all die-hard fans of fashion and ardent followers of Dior. The Dior Cruise 2023 show will be streaming live from the iconic Plaza de España in Seville, Spain on 16 June at 10.15pm (Paris time) or on 17th June at 4.15am SGT.

For the uninitiated, the relationship between Dior and Spain — more specifically Andalusia — tracks back to the 1950s with journeys leading to silhouettes bearing evocative names dreamt up by Monsieur Dior and his talented brigade of successors.

More so for the Dior Cruise 2023 collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The house of Dior continues to front the inspiring tribute to celebrate the steady friendship with an exclusive fashion show set at the iconic Plaza de España, in Seville.

Like previous cruise shows, expect nothing less than the best cinematography and immaculately detailed pieces, each bearing the excellence of Andalusian craftsmanship and culture through the eyes of the local artists and artisans. Especially in Seville, the birthplace of flamenco, we are expecting a fiery and sizzling performance with lots of heritage-led references from the city of architecture.

Celebrating cultural expressions through and through, each cruise collection has traverse different and distinct universes — bringing the audience into the deep rich history, multiple civilisations and the cornucopia of talents each place has to offer.

Tune in to the livestream below, coming to you live on 16 June at 10.15pm (Paris time) / 17th June at 4.15am (Malaysia time).



(Hero and featured image credit: Dior)