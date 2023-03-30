Lifestyle Asia
Watch: Dior’s Fall 2023 show, live from Mumbai’s Gateway of India
Style
30 Mar 2023 05:30 PM

Watch: Dior’s Fall 2023 show, live from Mumbai’s Gateway of India

Ronn Tan
Writer

Watch the Dior Fall 2023 show — live from India — on 30 March 2023 at 8:30PM (Mumbai time) or 11.00PM (Singapore time).

The time has come for another Dior show and it’s highly anticipated for a reason. The Dior Fall 2023 collection will be presented in India for the first time ever. To be even more specific, Maria Grazia Chiuri and the Maison are showcasing the latest womenswear at Mumbai’s historic Gateway of India. Happening on 30 March 2023, expect an ensemble that celebrates and pays tribute to Indian savoir faire, which will not doubt be a very colourful and extravagant affair.

The Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai will be attended by the likes of Thai stars Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) and Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile). Completely decked in Dior, Apo was sporting pieces such as the CD Diamond Hit The Road Bag and Dior Warp Sandals whereas Mile wore a black Dior by Mystery Ranch Saddle Bag alongside a pair of B23 CD Diamond High Top Sneakers.

Dior Fall 2023 Apo Mile
Apo and Mile decked in Dior at the airport

Stay tuned to the Dior Fall 2023 show livestream, happening on 30 March 2023 at 8:30PM (Mumbai time) or 11.00PM (Malaysian time).

Watch the livestream here.

(All images provided by Dior)

Dior mile Maria Grazia Chiuri Dior Fall 2023 Apo
After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
