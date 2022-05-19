Livestream: Dior x ERL Men Spring 2023 Capsule collection runway show

Lifestyle Asia
19 May 2022 08:21 PM

Martin Teo
Editor
Stay tuned for Dior Men Spring 2023 capsule collection fashion show streaming live from Venice, California on 20th May, Friday at 11am SGT — a collaborative show between Creative Director Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz of L.A brand ERL.

Kim Jones is back at it again with a masterful dialogue between Dior’s house codes and guest designer ERL. In case you didn’t know, ERL is an acronym for Eli Russell Linnetz, who is the man behind the clothing brand and one of the most influential fashion designers in last decade. 

This time around, Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule collection pays homage to the Californian atmosphere with the skateboarders. A little bit of street style and a whole lot of self expression, the iconic creations of the Maison will be reinterpreted by highlighting the cross-pollination between Jones and ERL. 

With ‘organic’ being a constant in Eli’s design aesthetics, this collaborative collection between two creatives is said to be an exciting start post-pandemic with lots to celebrate. Stay tuned to Dior Men Spring 2023 capsule collection livestream here. 

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

Kim Jones Dior livestream Dior Men Dior Men Spring 2023 ERL Eli Russell Linnetz
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
