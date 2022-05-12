Lifestyle Asia
Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise 2023 show in San Diego here
12 May 2022 07:00 PM

Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise 2023 show in San Diego here

Martin Teo
Editor
Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 show in San Diego here
Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 show in San Diego here

Stay tuned for Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 fashion show streaming live from the Salk Institute in San Diego, California on 13 May, Friday at 9.45am SGT. 

With international borders opening, the luxury fashion houses are back with destination fashion shows. From Dior’s Fall 2022 showcase at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, Korea to Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show in Monte-Carlo, it seems like the right thing to do as these fashion brands take experiences to the next level post-pandemic.

The next in line would be Louis Vuitton with its Cruise 2023 Women’s Fashion Show, taking place at the Salk Institute in San Diego, California. With its contemporary architecture heavily influenced by the International Style, it is set to be one of the most anticipated fashion shows from the Maison.

Stay tuned to the livestream here, happening on Friday, 13 May 2022 at 9.45am SGT / 6.45PM (Standard-Pacific time).

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

Louis Vuitton San Diego fashion livestream Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
