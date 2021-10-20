Forget cottagecore, cabincore is the new TikTok aesthetic you need to know

While summer was ruled by cottagecore, Gen Z is now embracing autumn with a new aesthetic dubbed “cabincore”.

Like cottagecore, escapism lies in the heart of cabincore, except this time you trade your picture-perfect cottages and breezy frocks for remote log cabins (preferably somewhere in a forest) and cosy knit sweaters. As with every other “movement” birthed on the Internet, cabincore represents a state of mind more than anything else.

On Pinterest, you’ll find countless of cabincore moodboards romanticising rustic interiors and outdoor activities like hosting a bonfire party. The trend’s hashtag on TikTok has already amassed over 26 million views, and it includes bite-sized clips on tips for off-the-grid living, as well as playlists featuring the very white, very indie bands that would soundtrack that lifestyle (i.e. The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and of course, Fleet Foxes).

Cabincore style

Cabincore certainly comes with its own wardrobe, too. According to fashion search platform Stylight, some of the key pieces include “cosy knits, chunky sweaters, and rustic prints”. Flannel has long been the go-to choice for nailing that camper look, but tweed is increasingly becoming a new favourite fabric among cabincore enthusiasts.

In terms of footwear, practicality rules: think lug-soled hiking boots and rain boots that will see you through your imaginary trips to the woods. Brands like Timberlands and Dr. Martens, known for their utilitarian, waterproof shoes, are obvious options.

As for colours, they can be summed up by Adele’s outfit in her new music video, “Easy on Me”: browns, deep reds, and burnt orange.

Cabincore in pop culture

Like cottagecore fashion, the cabincore look isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. The whole aesthetic may well have branched out of David Lynch’s cult hit TV series, Twin Peaks, which is set in a small logging town amidst a dense, eerie forest. The show’s characters are known for their distinctive styles, which put sweaters, cardigans and other comfy clothing in earthy hues on heavy rotation.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining serves as another, if unexpected, source of inspiration, even though the film itself depicts the horrors of living in the middle of nowhere. The character Wendy Torrance, played by Shelley Duvall, offers a masterclass in layering, using pieces like corduroy overalls, plaid shirts and turtlenecks. Like Princess Diana, Wendy also had an affinity for Fair Isle sweaters. Her iconic bat-wielding outfit can even do double-duty as both cabincore and Halloween inspo — if you can look past the trauma.

Cabincore in luxury fashion

The rise of cabincore may have to do with the fact that outdoor gear has been gaining momentum in luxury fashion. Gucci is a notable example: after launching its sustainable, “Off The Grid” collection of “camping chic” ensembles for urban dwellers, it fully embraced the outdoors with its sell-out collaboration with The North Face, comprising quilted jackets, hiking boots and beanies.

Matthew M. Williams had the great outdoors in mind when designing the furry gilets, puffer jackets and waterproof boots for Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. In that same season, Hedi Slimane had his Celine models decked out in oversized plaids, Timberland-style boots, and suede jackets. But perhaps no other brand embraced cabin couture like Miu Miu, whose fashion show “Miu Miu Mountain Club” was set amidst The Dolomites and offered heavy knits with a feminine touch.

Cabincore essentials

Of course, you don’t actually need to head to the woods to pull off the cabincore look. Get into the mood by putting on an ASMR track of a crackling campfire and grabbing a mug of mulled wine. As for your outfit? Here are some must-have that you can shop now.