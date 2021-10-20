Home > Style > Fashion > Forget cottagecore, cabincore is the new TikTok aesthetic you need to know
Style
20 Oct 2021 08:02 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
While summer was ruled by cottagecore, Gen Z is now embracing autumn with a new aesthetic dubbed “cabincore”.

Like cottagecore, escapism lies in the heart of cabincore, except this time you trade your picture-perfect cottages and breezy frocks for remote log cabins (preferably somewhere in a forest) and cosy knit sweaters. As with every other “movement” birthed on the Internet, cabincore represents a state of mind more than anything else.

On Pinterest, you’ll find countless of cabincore moodboards romanticising rustic interiors and outdoor activities like hosting a bonfire party. The trend’s hashtag on TikTok has already amassed over 26 million views, and it includes bite-sized clips on tips for off-the-grid living, as well as playlists featuring the very white, very indie bands that would soundtrack that lifestyle (i.e. The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and of course, Fleet Foxes).

Cabincore style

Cabincore certainly comes with its own wardrobe, too. According to fashion search platform Stylight, some of the key pieces include “cosy knits, chunky sweaters, and rustic prints”. Flannel has long been the go-to choice for nailing that camper look, but tweed is increasingly becoming a new favourite fabric among cabincore enthusiasts.

In terms of footwear, practicality rules: think lug-soled hiking boots and rain boots that will see you through your imaginary trips to the woods. Brands like Timberlands and Dr. Martens, known for their utilitarian, waterproof shoes, are obvious options.

As for colours, they can be summed up by Adele’s outfit in her new music video, “Easy on Me”: browns, deep reds, and burnt orange.

Cabincore in pop culture

Cabincore in Twin Peaks, The Shining and Princess Diana's style
(Photo credit, from left to right: Getty Images, Lynch/Frost Productions, Warner Bros.)

Like cottagecore fashion, the cabincore look isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. The whole aesthetic may well have branched out of David Lynch’s cult hit TV series, Twin Peaks, which is set in a small logging town amidst a dense, eerie forest. The show’s characters are known for their distinctive styles, which put sweaters, cardigans and other comfy clothing in earthy hues on heavy rotation.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining serves as another, if unexpected, source of inspiration, even though the film itself depicts the horrors of living in the middle of nowhere. The character Wendy Torrance, played by Shelley Duvall, offers a masterclass in layering, using pieces like corduroy overalls, plaid shirts and turtlenecks. Like Princess Diana, Wendy also had an affinity for Fair Isle sweaters. Her iconic bat-wielding outfit can even do double-duty as both cabincore and Halloween inspo — if you can look past the trauma.

Cabincore in luxury fashion

Cabincore fashion by Miu Miu and Celine
(Photo credit, from left to right: Miu Miu, Celine)

The rise of cabincore may have to do with the fact that outdoor gear has been gaining momentum in luxury fashion. Gucci is a notable example: after launching its sustainable, “Off The Grid” collection of “camping chic” ensembles for urban dwellers, it fully embraced the outdoors with its sell-out collaboration with The North Face, comprising quilted jackets, hiking boots and beanies.

Matthew M. Williams had the great outdoors in mind when designing the furry gilets, puffer jackets and waterproof boots for Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. In that same season, Hedi Slimane had his Celine models decked out in oversized plaids, Timberland-style boots, and suede jackets. But perhaps no other brand embraced cabin couture like Miu Miu, whose fashion show “Miu Miu Mountain Club” was set amidst The Dolomites and offered heavy knits with a feminine touch.

Cabincore essentials

Of course, you don’t actually need to head to the woods to pull off the cabincore look. Get into the mood by putting on an ASMR track of a crackling campfire and grabbing a mug of mulled wine. As for your outfit? Here are some must-have that you can shop now.

Veronica Beard merino knit vest
1
Veronica Beard merino knit vest

Knit vests, sleeveless sweaters, gilets — call it whatever you want, but make sure you have one in your wardrobe for the ultimate layering piece.

Veronica Beard merino knit vest
Price
S$539
Shop here
Frame cable-knit button down cardigan
2
Frame cable-knit button down cardigan

Nothing says cosy like an oatmeal brown cardi made of the finest merino wool. Layer it over a ribbed knit dress in earthy hues to instantly create a camping chic look.

Frame cable-knit button down cardigan
Price
S$675
Shop here
Levi's corduroy 70s High Flare Trousers
3
Levi's corduroy 70s High Flare Trousers

These trusty trousers are already flattering thanks to their cut, but the corduroy they’re made of also features some stretch, so you’ll definitely look good in them.

Levi's corduroy 70s High Flare Trousers
Price
S$155
Shop here
Saint Laurent 'Solferno' small corduroy crossbody bag
4
Saint Laurent 'Solferno' small corduroy crossbody bag

This bag is just the thing to bring with you the next time you decide to do some berry-picking.

Saint Laurent 'Solferno' small corduroy crossbody bag
Price
S$3,360
Shop here
Burberry quilted check jacket
5
Burberry quilted check jacket

Throw this quilted, wool-blend shirt jacket over a pair of jeans for a more masculine ensemble.

Burberry quilted check jacket
Price
S$1,790
Shop here
Nanushka 'Yana' alpaca wool-blend sweater
6
Nanushka 'Yana' alpaca wool-blend sweater

One thing that the knitwear of F/W 2021 had in common? Luxuriously long sleeves, which are seen on this comfy Nanushka sweater.

Nanushka 'Yana' alpaca wool-blend sweater
Price
S$869
Shop here
Fabiana Filippi tartan-pattern fringed skirt
7
Fabiana Filippi tartan-pattern fringed skirt

This versatile wrap skirt made of wool can easily be dressed up with a camel coat, or dressed down with a neutral-hued turtleneck top.

Fabiana Filippi tartan-pattern fringed skirt
Price
S$1,071
Shop here
Gucci Black & Silver Crystal GG Socks
8
Gucci Black & Silver Crystal GG Socks

Keep your toes toasty with these calf-high knit Lurex socks by Gucci.

Gucci Black & Silver Crystal GG Socks
Price
S$182
Shop here
RED(V) LYE(RED) bow-detail boots
9
RED(V) LYE(RED) bow-detail boots

These maroon, rubber-soled leather boots offer a finishing touch to pretty much any cabincore look, and they’ll be easy to get into thanks to their practical side zip fastening.

 

RED(V) LYE(RED) bow-detail boots
Price
S$1,090
Shop here
Romeo Hunte 'Lucy' flannel cropped jacket
10
Romeo Hunte 'Lucy' flannel cropped jacket

‘Lucy’ offers a twist on the classic flannel jacket with its sheepskin collar and elbow patches and trendy cropped cut.

Romeo Hunte 'Lucy' flannel cropped jacket
Price
S$1,085
Shop here
Danielle Guizio chunky-knit asymmetric jumper
11
Danielle Guizio chunky-knit asymmetric jumper

Want to be comfy without getting too warm? This sleeveless, cropped jumper is just the thing for you.

 

Danielle Guizio chunky-knit asymmetric jumper
Price
S$283
Shop here
Polo Ralph Lauren houndstooth tweed shorts
12
Polo Ralph Lauren houndstooth tweed shorts

Trade your jeans and miniskirts for these tweed shorts, which will look especially cute peeking out from under your oversized sweater.

Polo Ralph Lauren houndstooth tweed shorts
Price
S$298
Shop here
Ganni recycled rubber country boots
13
Ganni recycled rubber country boots

Brave the muddy trails with these Ganni boots, which offer traction through their treaded rubber soles.

Ganni recycled rubber country boots
Price
S$424
Shop here
Shopping fashion trends gen-z TikTok cabincore
