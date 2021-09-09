Home > Style > Fashion > Where to cop the new Balenciaga Triple S faded colourways in Singapore
Where to cop the new Balenciaga Triple S faded colourways in Singapore
09 Sep 2021 01:00 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
The Balenciaga Triple S needs little introduction, but fans of the sneaker that kickstarted it all will revel in the latest iteration.

After clear soles and uppers that featured the logo all over, Balenciaga will now offer the Triple S in a range of faded colourways, which will see five hues — black, blue, green, beige, and red — be rendered with a textural, distressed effect, almost as if it’s been unearthed from rubble from collapsed buildings. 

 

It’s not just the leather-free upper that get this “faded” effect either; every part of the shoe — from the three-layer midsole to the toe bumper — sport the worn-out white overlay, although the double foam and mesh panels remain untouched to show off the shoe’s original design. Expect bi-colour hiking-inspired rope laces to accompany the sneakers.

The Balenciaga Triple S faded sneakers will retail at S$1,590, and are available in boutiques at Paragon and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, as well as online here now. Scroll down to view all the rest of the colourways.

Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
