Home > Style > Fashion > Where to purchase NIGO’s new Human Made x PITTA reusable face masks
Where to purchase NIGO’s new Human Made x PITTA reusable face masks
Style
30 Aug 2021 11:20 AM

Where to purchase NIGO’s new Human Made x PITTA reusable face masks

Shatricia Nair
Where to purchase NIGO’s new Human Made x PITTA reusable face masks
Style
Where to purchase NIGO’s new Human Made x PITTA reusable face masks

If you needed an excuse to get more face masks, Human Made’s got your back.

After a busy summer with Adidas Originals and KAWS, NIGO and Pharrell’s Japanese label have teamed up with yet another big name, only this time it’s for more practical reasons.

This collaboration will see them both work with ARAX — a medical company based in Japan — to create their very own version of the PITTA Mask, now popular for its breathability and effectiveness against pollution. The face accessories are made via an elastic polyester fibre that maintains a 99-percent filter rate despite being so breathable, and can not only prevent particles like pollen and bacteria from entering, but also cut off UV light.

Human Made

The reusable face mask comes in four colourways this season — dusty pink and light grey for those who fancy pastels, as well as navy blue and dark grey for those who like their face masks dark and brooding. Whichever you choose, you’ll be wearing that famous heart-shaped Human Made logo proudly at the lower left corner of the masks.

The masks will come in packs of two or 10 and are available via the Human Made online store for ¥825 (approx. S$10 ) and ¥7,700 (approx. S$94).

(All images: Human Made JP)

Face Masks covid-19 Human Made NIGO
Shatricia Nair
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg