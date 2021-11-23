Home > Style > Fashion > Party the Y2K way: how to nail glitzy 2000s style trends this holiday
Style
23 Nov 2021 05:47 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Style
Ah, the 2000s — a time of excessive glamour, partying and a whole lot of bling.

That is, if you look back on the decade through its appointed style icons, such as Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. The party girls of the era established the Y2K look: Juicy Couture tracksuits, flirty slip dresses, low-rise jeans (preferably accompanied by a whale tail) and a preference for all things pink.

It should sound familiar by now, because that’s all we’re seeing celebrities wear today. Bella Hadid, the new face of Heaven by Marc Jacobs, has sported baby tees, cropped cardigans as well as plaid miniskirts straight out of a pop-punk star’s closet — which Olivia Rodrigo seems to be raiding for her own music videos. Kendall Jenner’s party ensembles have included a Von Dutch trucker hat, graphic tank tops, and even a replica of Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday crystal dress.

The era’s glitzy and (often gaudy) trends are back, and thanks to an array of fashion brands that are now embracing the Y2K aesthetic, those trends have never been easier to pull off. Plus, with the holidays and Christmas celebrations around the corner, it’s the best time to channel your inner 2000s party girl.

Below, we’ve compiled a Y2K starter pack if you want to dress to impress.

8 Y2K style trends for your next party outfit:

Poster Girl 'Adrianne' dress

1 /8

Poster Girl 'Adrianne' dress

With its shimmering façade and a tiara to match, you know exactly who London label Poster Girl had in mind when designing this minidress. You don’t have to wear it the same way that Paris Hilton wore her birthday dress, because this comes with adjustable (and plush!) straps that can be criss-crossed or worn over one shoulder. To top it all off, its wrap skirt even comes with its own sparkling chain — you’ll save on spending on a crystal belt.

Poster Girl 'Adrianne' dress
Price
S$848
Shop here
Kenneth Jay Lane crystal-embellished choker

2 /8

Kenneth Jay Lane crystal-embellished choker

Believe it or not, you can show up to your next party in something as simple as a lace camisole and jeans. All you need to do is top off the look with a statement piece of jewellery — like this captivating crystal choker.

Kenneth Jay Lane crystal-embellished choker
Price
S$385
Shop here
Paco Rabanne 'Iconic 1969' nano shoulder bag

3 /8

Paco Rabanne 'Iconic 1969' nano shoulder bag

Paco Rabanne’s signature chainmail bags were a staple of the ’70s, but they’ll work just as well with your noughties-inspired outfit — especially if you hang a butterfly charm from its detachable chain strap.

Paco Rabanne 'Iconic 1969' nano shoulder bag
Price
S$969
Shop here
Mach & Mach 'Double Bow' satin pumps

4 /8

Mach & Mach 'Double Bow' satin pumps

Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Dixie D’Amelio are all fans of Mach & Mach’s signature Double Bow heels, and it’s easy to see why. The pumps are just the thing to upgrade your everyday baby-tee-and-jeans ensemble, but they’ll also pair nicely with your party dresses. No wonder they sell out so quickly.

Mach & Mach 'Double Bow' satin pumps
Price
S$1,434.25
Shop here
Blumarine V-neck 'Butterfly' sweater

5 /8

Blumarine V-neck 'Butterfly' sweater

Blumarine has been making a buzz with its glamorous Y2K-inspired designs, which have been seen on Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo. The brand’s butterfly-motif tops, like this one, are especially popular. This piece is a safe bet for your next holiday gathering with the fam: it’ll be an upgrade from your frumpy Christmas sweater, and still look fun enough to wear when hanging out with your friends afterwards.

Blumarine V-neck 'Butterfly' sweater
Price
S$854
Shop on Farfetch
Shop on SSENSE
Area asymmetric strap flare pants

6 /8

Area asymmetric strap flare pants

New York label Area is known for its sparkling creations, from crystal bags to crystal thongs. You don’t have to go that far, but you can make people think you have with these flare pants that come with its own exposed, embellished whale tail. Pair it with a sheer top a la Bella Hadid and you’ll be turning heads just like the model.

Area asymmetric strap flare pants
Price
S$392
Shop on Farfetch
Shop on SSENSE
Nodress satin shell corset

7 /8

Nodress satin shell corset

London-based label Nodress has just the thing for date night. This corset top features boning throughout, but it’s also made of lustrous satin that will stretch to fit you just right.

Nodress satin shell corset
Price
S$208
Shop here
Nodaleto 'Preston Bulla' sandals

8 /8

Nodaleto 'Preston Bulla' sandals

Nodelato’s signature sandals have been given the bling treatment, as seen on the crystal fringing on the front. Their comfy, block heels ensure you’ll be able to party all night, while its special lavender satin construction ensures you’ll be noticed.

Nodaleto 'Preston Bulla' sandals
Price
S$572
Shop here
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
