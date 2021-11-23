Party the Y2K way: how to nail glitzy 2000s style trends this holiday

Ah, the 2000s — a time of excessive glamour, partying and a whole lot of bling.

That is, if you look back on the decade through its appointed style icons, such as Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. The party girls of the era established the Y2K look: Juicy Couture tracksuits, flirty slip dresses, low-rise jeans (preferably accompanied by a whale tail) and a preference for all things pink.

It should sound familiar by now, because that’s all we’re seeing celebrities wear today. Bella Hadid, the new face of Heaven by Marc Jacobs, has sported baby tees, cropped cardigans as well as plaid miniskirts straight out of a pop-punk star’s closet — which Olivia Rodrigo seems to be raiding for her own music videos. Kendall Jenner’s party ensembles have included a Von Dutch trucker hat, graphic tank tops, and even a replica of Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday crystal dress.

The era’s glitzy and (often gaudy) trends are back, and thanks to an array of fashion brands that are now embracing the Y2K aesthetic, those trends have never been easier to pull off. Plus, with the holidays and Christmas celebrations around the corner, it’s the best time to channel your inner 2000s party girl.

Below, we’ve compiled a Y2K starter pack if you want to dress to impress.

8 Y2K style trends for your next party outfit: