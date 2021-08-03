Fresh from dropping his latest music video, Spice Boy, Yung Raja is making the next logical step in his creative career: he’s launching a fashion label.

The Singapore rapper has teased his new brand, Peace Oeuvre, on Instagram, offering a look at his first collection. In the mix are casual, everyday pieces, including unisex T-shirts, drawstring hoodies and face masks.

The pieces are adorned with the brand’s moniker, as well as colourful prints and embroidered patches of the Peace Oeuvre logo — a cross between the peace symbol and a heart — that nods to the feel-good philosophy behind the label.

“[It’s] been a crazy few months building PEACE OEUVRE, a brand that my team and I been working on and today I’m MAD excited to share that we’re really close to launch!!!” shared Yung Raja on his Facebook page.

The collection is set to drop this Friday, 6 August, at 6.00pm on Peace Oeuvre’s website, where fans can sign up to be notified of the launch.

While Yung Raja has yet to release a full-length album, the 25-year-old has been making waves as a rapper with his unique blend of Tamil and English lyrics. In the past year, he has gone viral with singles like “The Dance Song” and “Mami” — the latter was even recently featured on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Yung Raja’s foray into fashion is not entirely surprising. With his distinctively vibrant style, the bilingual rapper has attracted the attention of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Coach, having been invited to their fashion shows and events, as well as sporting their new collections. He’s also following the playbooks of contemporary rappers from Tyler, the Creator to Travis Scott, who have all taken to designing clothes and merchandise to expand their creative universe.

Header photo credit: Yung Raja / Twitter