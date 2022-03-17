Zegna simplifies everyday dressing with Zegna’s Icons

For the man who is always on the go, assembling the perfect outfit may sit low on his list of priorities. But to look the part of a confident, discerning and sophisticated individual, day in and day out, one needs clothes that reflect those qualities.

Zegna makes such clothes. Under the helm of Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, the Italian luxury brand has redefined the concept of modern masculinity as something incredibly complex.

Today, being a man can mean having the sensitivity and empathy of an actor (qualities that made Zegna ambassador Mahershala Ali win an Oscar), or being creative and daring like Big Sean (another Zegna face). Being a man can also mean being mindful of the impact he leaves on the environment, which is why Zegna makes it its mission to offer sustainably-made clothes and accessories through its #UseTheExisting collection.

The modern man’s clothes, then, should be just as versatile as himself. That’s the spirit of Zegna’s Icons, a collection of basics that are anything but. These are essential pieces that blend seamlessly from the indoor to the outdoors, pieces that straddle the line between formal and informal dress codes. Sartori has picked up a shift in how we get dressed over the last two years, and translated that into a wardrobe that can truly see you through the everyday.

Zegna’s Icons is built on three core styes for now: the Overshirt, the Chore Jacket, and the Triple Stitch sneakers. Below, we take a closer look at each and how they simplify the art of dressing well.

The Overshirt

How does one dress up a tee or a hoodie? By throwing on an overshirt, that classic menswear staple that distills the warmth, functionality and stylish ease of both a shirt and a jacket into one garment. Zegna’s iterations in refined cotton and linen comes with a pair of patch pockets on the front, each one large enough to stash your wallet and keys into. That utilitarian detail is balanced with the fuss-free design of the rest of the Overshirt, such as the hidden buttons and the palette of solid, neutral hues. The Overshirt can be worn as part of a tonal outfit that’s not only easy to put together, but will also show everyone that you have a timeless and understated sense of style.

The Chore Jacket

Despite its name, Zegna’s Chore Jacket is one of the most relaxed pieces a man could have in his wardrobe. That’s not to say it isn’t refined, though. The workwear staple is crafted from a natural blend of cotton and hemp produced in Zegna’s fabric mills in Italy; the material boasts a subtle sheen that will elevate even a simple, sweater-and-jeans outfit. Speaking of subtle, the Chore Jacket is also lined with pockets for you to conveniently slip your phone into.

Triple Stitch Sneakers

Today, there are hardly any rules to wearing sneakers. You can throw them on to complete a laid-back, athleisure look or wear them with a polished, suit-and-tie ensemble, as the red carpet has shown us. That’s especially true in the case of Zegna’s signature Triple Stitch Sneakers, which seem to echo all the sophistication of men’s formal footwear in the past century while looking refreshingly current. Thanks to their elasticated straps, they’re also easy to slip on — no lace-tying necessary.

The streamlined shoes come in an array of elegant, neutral colourways that will work well with the rest of the Zegna’s Icons pieces. They are also offered in various fabrications, such as rich grained leather (for when you want a touch of luxe to your look), Zegna’s sustainable #UseTheExisting denim, and that beloved, casual combination of canvas and soft suede. Take Zegna’s word for it; these really are shoes that can be worn anytime, anywhere, any place.

All photos courtesy of Zegna.