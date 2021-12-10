Zegna unveils the best puffer jackets of the season — and a new logo

Say “Zegna” and most people would think of top-notch tailoring. But what if that name became the ultimate flex in the techwear game too?

The Italian luxury brand is certainly headed in that direction. Ermenegildo Zegna, now simply known as Zegna, has been shifting its perspective of menswear towards what it calls “luxury leisurewear”. We first got a glimpse of that in the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, which offered traditional tailoring staples reworked with the comfort we have come to expect from our pandemic wardrobe.

Now, Zegna is taking that level of ease beyond the city and into the mountains. Enter the new Outdoor Capsule collection, comprising a full skiwear wardrobe of puffer jackets, technical sweaters and trousers, and essential accessories like helmets, sneakers and socks.

Putting the tech in techwear

Formalwear and techwear couldn’t be more different, but what ties them both together in the Zegna universe is their superior quality. For the Outdoor Capsule collection, creative director Alessandro Sartori tapped on Techmerino, a fabric that fuses the sophisticated qualities of merino wool (lightness, softness, breathability) with performance properties like moisture management and temperature control.

Winter pieces like the hooded ski jacket, sweatpants, gloves, beanies and even socks have been upgraded with Techmerino’s waterproof and quick-drying features. “I wanted to offer these technical qualities and elevate the craft of Zegna,” explained Sartori.

The designer also pointed out that the collection bridges luxury and functionality “with high performance fabrics used in ski suits; or pure cashmere done in a winter puffer; or hoodies made using 12-micron fabrics.”

“This is not just about skiing but also walking and hiking – and blending into city style,” he added. “We have located this collection in luxury leisure – everything made in very high-quality materials, while working our key colour cards – off white, mid-gray and vicuna.”

Sartori is also committed to redefining luxury through sustainable practices, which is why his take on the puffer jacket — both a skiwear staple and a status symbol today — is crafted with Zegna’s #UseTheExisting recycled nylon. Other pieces, like vests and sweatshirts, make use of recycled wool and cotton.

A new road for Zegna

Besides its own fabric innovation, Zegna has also relied on the expertise of four winter sports brands based in Italy and Switzerland to create collectible pieces.

There’s the Zegna x KASK Piuma-R ski helmet, which is fitted with an anti-fog and anti-scratch double visor, as well as its own active ventilation system. There’s the sturdy Zegna x SIGG bottle, crafted from black aluminum. Snow sports enthusiasts will no doubt add the Zegna x Zai performance ski, which boasts “excellent turning properties and good grip”, to their Christmas wishlists. And fans of technical footwear will applaud the Gore-Tex lining and Vibram soles of the new running sneakers and mountain boots made in collaboration with La Sportiva.

These pieces are all marked with a double stripe in warm vicuna brown — the new Zegna logo. Taking its colours from the Italian landscape, the logo represents a road from the brand’s past (Ermenegildo Zegna built an actual road that ran through the Piedmont mountains, where he founded his fashion brand in 1910) and into the future of menswear.

Zegna understands that for its muse, the modern man, menswear is no longer limited to suits; today, he wears athleisure, sportswear and performance wear instead. Above all, he loves showing off his clothes. The Outdoor Capsule collection, the first to feature the new logo, marks the luxury brand’s venture into this territory of menswear. And the collection is aptly photographed in the Oasi Zegna, the 100 square kilometre nature reserve that surrounds the brand’s wool mill in Northern Italy.

The collection, now available at Zegna Marina Bay Sands and online, arrives with perfect timing. Searches for luxury skiwear is soaring, according to global fashion shopping platform Lyst. Men are sharing and discussing their outfits more than ever before. And with the holidays coming up, some of us may even have a winter getaway in mind. Zegna’s road ahead surely looks promising.

All photos courtesy of Zegna.