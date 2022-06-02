Here’s why Delfi Orchard should be your next style and wellness destination in town

While Singapore is home to malls at just about every corner, there aren’t many that tick as many boxes as Delfi Orchard does.

The locale sees itself situated along the quieter stretch of Orchard Road, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t buzzing with activity. Apart from local labels that allow you to create your own pieces of bespoke jewellery and activities for the whole family to enjoy, it’s also home to a whole range of wellness brands that’ll have you rejuvenated both inside and out.

Here’s our guide to Delfi Orchard’s best offerings: