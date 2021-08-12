Your wardrobe is now a smorgasbord of summer dresses, raffia totes, and sandals.

Now all you need to complete your look with are a handful of summer jewels that will take your look the next level, whether you’re headed to the beach for cocktails or meeting friends for weekend brunch.

From eccentric necklaces to colourful pendants and timeless pieces, we’ve selected six summer jewels to complement and elevate your outfits this season.

This article first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.