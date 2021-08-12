Your wardrobe is now a smorgasbord of summer dresses, raffia totes, and sandals.
Now all you need to complete your look with are a handful of summer jewels that will take your look the next level, whether you’re headed to the beach for cocktails or meeting friends for weekend brunch.
From eccentric necklaces to colourful pendants and timeless pieces, we’ve selected six summer jewels to complement and elevate your outfits this season.
This article first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.
Tiffany has unveiled new designs from its highly anticipated 2021 Blue Book Collection. Under the theme of Colours of Nature, the collection comprises more than 250 high-jewellery pieces, with a multitude of precious coloured gemstones that take us on an epic journey through the skies, the sea, the land and the subterranean. This gorgeous necklace comes with aquamarines of more than 139 carats and yellow beryls exceeding 121 carats and is, in our eyes, the epitome of summer.
Bvlgari has released an exclusive summer limited edition in its Divas’ Dream Collection, in pinkish hues to celebrate summer romance. The necklace, with a delicate fan motif that is inspired by the mosaics at Rome’s ancient Baths of Caracalla, is set in 18K rose gold with delicate lines of pink sapphires and diamonds. Summer loving happened so fast.
Transformative jewellery perfect for day or night, Eden Presley’s Celestial earrings come apart at the top so you can wear them as star studs, or with the drop pendant that pairs opals with malachite for an otherworldly look.
This Calista Ring by Samantha Tea, made from rose gold set with rainbow sapphires and a moonstone cabochon, comes in a spiral design that’s inspired by the cross section of a seashell.
Tayma captures the natural beauty of Chinese mountain water paintings in this Boulder Opal Bangle in the Shan Shui Collection. In the centre is a 94-carat Australian boulder opal, which poetically evokes the beautiful Chinese ink paintings in its mesmerising shimmer of blues, greens and naturally occurring inclusions.