How to score the Tiffany & Co. Rosé-inspired Lock collection

Tiffany & Co. has launched a new rose gold capsule collection inspired by their house ambassador and BLACKPINK star Rosé. The collection, titled ‘Tiffany Lock Rosé Edition’, pays homage to the singer’s name and is being offered in four exquisite styles with 18k rose gold and rare pink sapphires. The luxury jeweller launched it on September 14 at their new Omotesando store in Toyko.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been representing New York’s high-jewellery brand since 2021, first starring in their 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign. The star was also the global face of Tiffany’s Lock campaign which launched in January 2023.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé inspires Tiffany & Co.’s special Lock collection

The rose gold Tiffany & Co. Lock Rosé Edition has four stunning designs –a classic Lock bracelet, a pair of earrings as well as pendants offered in small or medium. Inspired by an archival padlock from 1883, the pieces will be available worldwide starting October 1, 2023. It is already available in China, South Korea and The Landmark in New York City, so don’t miss your chance to grab it!

Talking about the campaign, Rosé mentioned, “It is such an honour to inspire a capsule collection for Tiffany.” The singer further added, “It’s exciting to see the iconic Lock collection reimagined with such rare gemstones and I’m excited to share this fun project with my fans and also fans of the Lock collection.”

Hailing Rosé as a true superstar, Tiffany & Co.’s executive vice president of product and communication, Alexandre Arnault mentioned, “Her Lock capsule collection reflects this spirit and embodies who she is as an artist.”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé x Tiffany & Co.’s Lock campaign

Tiffany & Co. dropped its first Lock Campaign in 2022 in the U.S. and globally in January 2023. The brand’s first gender-neutral jewellery collection saw Rosé flaunting their diamond Lock bangles, rings as well as earrings. Rosé is one of Tiffany & Co’s in-house ambassadors alongside BTS’ Jimin, Florence Pugh, as well as Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram.

(Hero and feature image credit: Tiffany & Co.)