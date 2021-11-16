LSA Exclusive: Mélanie Laurent lets loose in Cartier’s ‘Love Is All’ holiday campaign

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s easy to get wrapped up in things like planning the perfect party, or shopping for the perfect gifts. That’s why French luxury brand Cartier has decided to impart an important message: Love Is All.

That’s the name of its spectacular new film, which celebrates love and family. The jeweller invited its diverse roster of celebrity ambassadors to star in the campaign, including Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, Jackson Wang, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Monica Bellucci and Mélanie Laurent.

A global ode to love

In the joyous film, brought to life by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the stellar cast belts it out to the ’70s pop hit, Love Is All, amidst giant Cartier red boxes. K-Pop rapper Jackson Wang, looking dapper in a suit, serenades the audience, while Troye Sivan and Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams put out their best dance moves together.

Dressed in an elegant, white pantsuit, French actress Mélanie Laurent lets down her hair and shows off an array of elegant jewellery pieces. The exuberant energy ties all the stars together, even though the film was shot in different parts of the world: Paris, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration,” shared Cartier’s Senior Vice President, Arnauld Carrez.

Christmas with Cartier

The film couldn’t have come at a better time. As countries opens up and travel becomes a possibility again, we will soon be reunited with our loved ones from all over the world. The film reflects that with its sense of togetherness.

Of course, just as captivating are the many glittering jewels that were featured throughout the campaign, such as the Trinity Bracelet and the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch seen on Laurent. As the film’s soundtrack encourages us to, perhaps you could “let your feelings show” and gift that special someone one of the Maison’s iconic designs this Christmas. Get some festive inspiration below.

Header photo credit: Cartier