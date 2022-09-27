Accessorise like your favourite K-pop artist with these 7 Korean jewellery brands

In recent years, Korea has established itself as the global mecca for beauty and fashion trends. It is not an exaggeration to say that you cannot take a stroll for a minute in Korean cities without coming across unique beauty products and chic apparel. Korean jewellery brands, on the other hand, are a lesser-known aspect of the Korean fashion industry.

Wearing the perfect pieces of bling can quickly add character and charm to your look, making it an easy way to dress up even the most casual ensembles. Here are the top Korean jewellery brands you need to add to your repertoire today.

Top Korean jewellery brands to look out for

AVEC New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by avec new york jewelry (@avecnewyork)

This brand might be based in New York City, but it was founded by Korean twin sisters Kate and Chloe Lee. The international Korean jewellery brand is known for its luxurious, sophisticated, and fashionable designs, especially its exquisite petite rings. Made entirely of silver and rose gold, the pieces sparkle, accentuating the delicate beauty of each. They also feature pearl and jewel details on many of their pieces. It is a premium Korean jewellery brand, so the prices might not be very affordable, but their pieces are worth the investment.

1064studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1064studio (@1064_studio)

1064studio – an emerging Korean brand that has been picked up by luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter – experiments with sizes and shapes to create structural jewellery pieces. Given that 1064studio was created in 2015, some may be wondering where the number 1064 originates from. The explanation is that the brand was named after the melting temperature of gold, which is 1064.16 ℃.

1064studio aims to create products that represent and accentuate the everyday look of modern women. As a result, the brand’s products are more than simply a collection of bling-bling rings and necklaces; they are jewellery and accessories that can be used in a variety of ways and eventually become a part of our daily lives.

COLDFRAME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COLDFRAME (@coldframelife)

COLDFRAME is a well-known brand for its high quality and delicate designs. It’s influenced by the forms of flowers and human bodies. Furthermore, the pieces of this brand are designed to convey women’s powerful attractiveness, thus their designs, particularly the rings, are very unique. However, basic necklaces with delicate motifs are still available to mix and match with your outfits. This brand’s designers have recently combined ring-shaped design and bracelets to produce one-of-a-kind pieces.

Numbering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NUMBERING (@numbering_official)

Beauty comes in many forms, and Numbering, another iconic Korean jewellery brand, exemplifies this concept. Numbering is based on the idea that beauty is subjective, that it may be beautiful or strange, that it can exist or disappear, and that it can be viewed as exceptional or ordinary depending on the individual. Based on this concept, Numbering strives to create a brand that provides items that may incorporate varying degrees of beauty into people’s daily lives.

Numbering specialises in a wide range of jewellery pieces, including hoop earrings, chain bracelets, and versatile rings in a variety of designs. The brand is still pursuing a ‘refined silhouette,’ which is made possible by a well-balanced combination of modern and traditional styles. This was demonstrated in its Spring/Summer 2020 Collection, in which the brand conveyed the delicate balance of modernity and tradition through gold and silver items inspired by the 1980s yet fit well into our modern lifestyle.

Portrait Report

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PORTRAIT REPORT (@portrait_report)

It is a jewellery line founded by designer Jeong Baek Seok. Portrait Report, a cult-favorite jewellery label popular among celebrities, aims to break fashion stereotypes with its designs. Its clean and elegant designs are primarily inspired by fashion legend Grace Jones as well as the city of Marrakech. The brand is recognised for its statement pieces, such as the Twist Ring Mini Ear Cuff and a new ear cuff designed in the shape of AirPods.

His works are delicate and elegant. As a result, it could not be left off of the list of Korean jewellery brands you should be familiar with.

SCHO Jewellery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCHO (@schojewelry)

SCHO, named after its designer Sarah Cho, has a magnificent Hannam-dong showroom called The Room, which also serves as a coffee shop. Cho’s label, which debuted in Paris in 2012, is based on her international background — she’s lived in the UK, Kenya, the United States, and France — as well as her prior experiences at Balenciaga and Lanvin. SCHO is certainly one of the most sought-after jewellery businesses in Seoul.

Space Oddity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPACE ODDITY / 스페이스 오디티 (@spaceoddity_archive)

This brand’s message is: jewellery is small but has great power. Along with its captivating design philosophy, Space Oddity offers jewellery collections in a variety of styles. The brand offers everything from delicate earrings to oversized necklaces. Many design concepts, such as See the Unseen and Draw with Light, were also created by Space Oddity.

Her jewellery is elegant and popular among Korean jewellery lovers. Space Oddity is a great choice if you want to explore any Korean jewellery brands you should be familiar with.

Jewellery trends often seen on K-pop idols

Pearls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WayV (@wayvofficial)

Pearls, although being a timeless classic, are a popular trend loved among K-pop idols. Fashion houses such as Chanel, Celine, and numerous Korean jewellery brands have incorporated pearls into one-of-a-kind designs that are both exquisite and edgy.

Bling-Bling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCT DREAM OFFICIAL (@nct_dream)

Gemstone jewellery is striking a desirable middle ground between minimalism and standout pieces. Jeno wore a dual rhinestone ring in the promotional photographs, while Mark wore a turquoise necklace.

2000s Jewellery trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weeekly (위클리) (@_weeekly)

Though butterfly hair clips and low-rise jeans are evident, colourful and lively rings and earrings are also making a comeback. During their “After School” campaigns, Weeekly caught the essence of the period by wearing items such as heart and cherry-shaped earrings and beaded flower rings. Beaded bracelets and necklaces, a mainstay of every 90s and 00s kid’s wardrobe, have similar aesthetics.

Chunky chains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Designers and stylists are using chunky chain accessories to make a statement with a classic look. At New York Fashion Week, Bronx and Banco displayed this concept as a belt and necklace for their spring-summer 2021 collection. Following suit, the teasers for BTS’s “Butter” depicted members Jimin and J-Hope wearing chain bracelets and necklaces respectively. As this aesthetic sweeps over the fashion and music worlds, there will undoubtedly be an increase in demand.

(Hero and featured image credit: AVEC New York and bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)