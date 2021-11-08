Supreme x Tiffany & Co features a heart necklace, box logo tee and more

Supreme is on a roll. Just a few days after it dropped its Junya Watanabe collection, the streetwear brand has now unveiled its highly anticipated collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Rumours of the collaboration were floating around as far back as September, but it was only confirmed when both Supreme and Tiffany & Co. took to Instagram to share a teaser starring skateboarder Sean Pablo wearing Tiffany’s iconic heart necklace with the Supreme box logo.

Now, we can finally have a closer look at the limited-edition jewellery collection, dubbed “Return to Tiffany”. The collection takes inspiration from the American jeweller’s designs in the 1960s — the same decade when the brand made its cinematic debut in the Audrey Hepburn classic, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as well as when it launched its Return to Tiffany key ring.

Sterling silver jewels with a streetwear edge

Elements of that bestselling Tiffany design can be found in the new collection, which consists of bracelets, necklaces, earrings and, of course, key rings, all engraved with the Supreme box logo. All the pieces are crafted from sterling silver (with the exception of one necklace that also features freshwater cultured pearls) and are noticeably androgynous.

Aside from jewellery, the collection also includes the classic Supreme box logo tee — now reworked to feature the logo in Tiffany Blue, instead of red.

Judging by the campaign photos and the collection itself, the two brands are undoubtedly trying to appeal to Supreme’s hype-driven customers. Tiffany, in particular, has been trying to shake off its longstanding reputation as a traditional jewellery brand for older women, and instead has been reaching a younger, streetwear-loving consumer market through campaigns featuring Beyoncé and collaborations with Daniel Arsham.

It’s all part of a business strategy that we’ve come to associate with LVMH brands (hint: keep your eye on Rimowa and Kenzo). And it sure helps for Tiffany that guys are getting into jewellery, too.

Supreme x Tiffany & Co: Singapore release details

If you’re one of those guys, or you just love having something that few other people have, here’s what you need to know: Supreme x Tiffany & Co. will launch worldwide on Thursday, 12 November, at 12.00am (Singapore time). The collection will be available via Supreme’s website.

For now, take a closer look at the collection below.

Header photo credit: Supreme