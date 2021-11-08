Home > Style > Jewellery > Supreme x Tiffany & Co features a heart necklace, box logo tee and more
Supreme x Tiffany & Co features a heart necklace, box logo tee and more
Style
08 Nov 2021 10:18 PM

Supreme x Tiffany & Co features a heart necklace, box logo tee and more

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Supreme x Tiffany & Co features a heart necklace, box logo tee and more
Style
Supreme x Tiffany & Co features a heart necklace, box logo tee and more

Supreme is on a roll. Just a few days after it dropped its Junya Watanabe collection, the streetwear brand has now unveiled its highly anticipated collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Rumours of the collaboration were floating around as far back as September, but it was only confirmed when both Supreme and Tiffany & Co. took to Instagram to share a teaser starring skateboarder Sean Pablo wearing Tiffany’s iconic heart necklace with the Supreme box logo.

You may also like…

Now, we can finally have a closer look at the limited-edition jewellery collection, dubbed “Return to Tiffany”. The collection takes inspiration from the American jeweller’s designs in the 1960s — the same decade when the brand made its cinematic debut in the Audrey Hepburn classic, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as well as when it launched its Return to Tiffany key ring.

Sterling silver jewels with a streetwear edge

Elements of that bestselling Tiffany design can be found in the new collection, which consists of bracelets, necklaces, earrings and, of course, key rings, all engraved with the Supreme box logo. All the pieces are crafted from sterling silver (with the exception of one necklace that also features freshwater cultured pearls) and are noticeably androgynous.

(Photo credit: Supreme)

Aside from jewellery, the collection also includes the classic Supreme box logo tee — now reworked to feature the logo in Tiffany Blue, instead of red.

Judging by the campaign photos and the collection itself, the two brands are undoubtedly trying to appeal to Supreme’s hype-driven customers. Tiffany, in particular, has been trying to shake off its longstanding reputation as a traditional jewellery brand for older women, and instead has been reaching a younger, streetwear-loving consumer market through campaigns featuring Beyoncé and collaborations with Daniel Arsham.

It’s all part of a business strategy that we’ve come to associate with LVMH brands (hint: keep your eye on Rimowa and Kenzo). And it sure helps for Tiffany that guys are getting into jewellery, too.

Supreme x Tiffany & Co: Singapore release details

If you’re one of those guys, or you just love having something that few other people have, here’s what you need to know: Supreme x Tiffany & Co. will launch worldwide on Thursday, 12 November, at 12.00am (Singapore time). The collection will be available via Supreme’s website.

For now, take a closer look at the collection below.

Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Pendant (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Pendant (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Oval Tag Pearl Necklace (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Oval Tag Pearl Necklace (Photo credit: Supreme)
Star Bracelet (Photo credit: Supreme)
Star Bracelet (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Stud Earrings (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Stud Earrings (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Oval Tag Keyring (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Oval Tag Keyring (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Heart Knife Key Ring (Photo credit: Supreme)
Return to Tiffany Heart Knife Key Ring (Photo credit: Supreme)
Box Logo Tee (Photo credit: Supreme)
Box Logo Tee (Photo credit: Supreme)

Header photo credit: Supreme

Tiffany and Co. Supreme
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg